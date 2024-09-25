Douglas, GA (September 25, 2024) – On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the GBI arrested Brandi Steverson, age 48, of Douglas, GA, with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, the GBI was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office after a concerned citizen reported that Steverson had asked them about hiring a hitman to kill her husband. Agents began an investigation which concluded with Steverson making an initial payment to an undercover GBI agent, with a promise to pay more once her husband was killed. As a result of this, Steverson was arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail.

The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office and the Fitzgerald Police Department assisted the GBI and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.