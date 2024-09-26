Dassana Unveils The CISO Copilot™: Providing Real-Time Security Insights and Automation to Security Leaders

Simplify Board Reporting, Automate Compliance, Manage Risk, and Drive Accountability

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dassana, a leading security intelligence solution provider, announced the launch of The CISO Copilot™ today.This solution enables CISOs and security leaders to quickly and easily get real-time insights into their environment. The CISO Copilot allows CISOs to build better board metrics, automate evidence collection for compliance, drive accountability through better attribution, simplify risk management, automate manual tasks, and unlock epiphanies that have yet to be imagined."Enterprises use 60 or more security tools, but the data and alerts they generate do not make it any easier for a CISO to answer simple questions such as "Are my controls effective?" or "Is this threat relevant to me?" The problem is that the insights the tools provide are siloed, and historically, there was no easy way to correlate these disparate data sets to provide useful insights within the context of the business," said Dassana's CEO, Ajay Nigam. "At its core, the challenge is a data challenge, and our team brought its expertise from working on difficult data management and analytics problems while they were at Palo Alto Networks to tackle the difficulties associated with ingesting, normalizing, and correlating security data that is constantly changing state."Dassana's Head of Product, Parth Shah, added, "The solutions already in the market either focused on historical data, which never changes state, or on narrow portions of the overall problem. The only way security teams could get the real-time insights they needed was to build complex security data pipelines from scratch themselves or to jerry-rig multiple solutions together to accomplish the same outcome. The difficulty in doing so is best illustrated by a statement made by a CISO who went the DIY route during one of our sales conversations: "Where the (redacted) were you two years ago?" Getting these insights was difficult and we have helped to make it easy, but the data can do much more. CISOs are increasingly being given direction to deliver AI-driven initiatives, and our approach makes it easy for CISOs to deliver on that imperative in several different ways. Dassana leverages AI for expedited processing and correlation of security data, and we are rolling out agentic workflow capabilities, enabling CISOs to automate more parts of their security and compliance activities."With The CISO Copilot from Dassana, CISOs can:-Get real-time insights that can help them generate better board-level reports-Attribute risks to the individuals or teams that are responsible for them-Automate manual evidence collection for compliance-Proactively manage their security and compliance efforts-Develop agentic workflows to automate manual tasks-Get answers to virtually any of their security questions“Security teams are consistently suffering from information overload as their security controls inundate them with data and alerts. The result is a near impossible task to generate meaningful insights unless you have the resources to build your own security data pipelines. I’m heartened to see that Dassana has addressed this resource gap by providing an automated process to ingest, normalize, and extract CISO-level insights from real-time data as an innovator in the emerging Security Mesh market. As a CISO, we need to know what our environment’s operational effectiveness looks like right now, with corresponding alerting, dashboarding and reporting. Dassana’s CISO Copilot is an important extension to my Security Mesh, providing me with these measurements and metrics to demonstrate that I am meeting both my operational and business commitments to the company,” said Steve Zalewski, Retained CISO.To learn more about Dassana, visit www.dassana.io About DassanaDassana is a leading provider of security intelligence solutions. Dassana revolutionizes the process of security data aggregation and normalization, empowering organizations to extract vital insights to expedite time-to-remediation, enhance the productivity of security teams, and ultimately bolster the effectiveness of security controls. Learn more about Dassana on LinkedIn or at www.dassana.io

