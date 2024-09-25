AG Platkin: Division of Consumer Affairs Cites 23 Unlicensed Movers in Covert Civil Enforcement Action

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs (“Division”) announced today that 23 unlicensed movers were issued Notices of Violation (“NOVs”) and assessed civil penalties totaling $125,000, as a result of Operation Safe Move, a State-led undercover operation targeting movers doing business without being licensed by the Division, as required by law.

The covert civil enforcement investigation was conducted over a three-day period in June. Investigators with the Division’s Office of Consumer Protection (“OCP”) posed as consumers seeking to move their belongings from a storage unit in Monroe Township to another location within the state. The investigators identified numerous unlicensed movers advertising online and hired them for a “move.”

On June 12, 2024, the movers hired by the OCP investigators appeared at the Monroe location, expecting to find a storage unit full of items to load, and were instead met by a team of OCP investigators seeking verification of licensure.

Also awaiting the movers were members of the New Jersey State Police (“NJSP”) Mobile Safe Freight Unit, who conducted motor vehicle safety inspections on their trucks.

Twenty-one of the movers were assessed $5,000 civil penalties for operating without licenses. Two companies—Tera Movers, LLC, of Newark and Piece of Cake Moving, of Queens, New York—were cited as second-time offenders and assessed enhanced civil penalties of $10,000 each.

“Unlicensed movers can be a consumer’s worst nightmare,” said Attorney General Platkin. “These rogue operators are doing business outside regulatory oversight and often lack the necessary skills, experience, and insurance to protect the belongings entrusted to them. By proactively identifying and putting a stop to these businesses, we’re reducing the risk they pose to New Jersey residents.”

Under New Jersey’s laws and regulations, all intrastate movers—those performing residential moves that both begin and end in this state—must be licensed by the Division’s Regulated Business Unit. They are also required to observe statutes and regulations pertaining to the storage and transportation of household goods, including that they maintain cargo liability insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, and bodily injury and property damage insurance. Movers also must provide the Division with proof of vehicle registration and insurance coverage and must include the mover’s license number on the outside of the vehicle, as required by State regulations. Movers also must provide a consumer with a written estimate of the costs of the move. There are approximately 309 licensed public movers in New Jersey.

“New Jersey’s legal and regulatory requirements are in place to protect the consumers and their possessions,” said Cari Fais, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “We urge residents to make sure they hire a mover from the pool of businesses licensed to provide services in compliance with those requirements.”

The public movers cited for operating without a license during Operation Safe Move are:

Company Principal Town County State Civil Penalty Mateusz L J Services LLC Frank Diaz Lodi Bergen NJ $5,000 Daniels All Around Moving Service Isaiah J. Daniels Willingboro Burlington NJ $5,000 Hoop There It Is Julian Gonzales Willingboro Burlington NJ $5,000 MS Moving, Inc. d/b/a MS Moving & Storage Rubens Rubeiro Palymyra Burlington NJ $5,000 Eric Rowell’s Moving and Haulting Eric Rowell Ocean City Cape May NJ $5,000 Hope Trucking and Moving Raunell L. Hope East Orange Essex NJ $5,000 Tera Moving LLC Franklin D. Arce Gutierrez Newark Essex NJ $10,000 C&T Mini Moves Christopher DeMitri Williamstown Gloucester NJ $5,000 AJS Moving Services LLC Ibrahim Seck Bayonne Hudson NJ $5,000 First Class Express Movers Mohamed Mansouri Jersey City Hudson NJ $5,000 Tommy’s Moving Thomas Morrissey Hoboken Hudson NJ $5,000 Blue Orchard Moving Steven P. Elkin East Brunswick Middlesex NJ $5,000 A-Vision Services LLC d/b/a Moving With A Vision Ali Ashour and Taha Bouftila Edison Middlesex NJ $5,000 Beety Trucking Jonathan Beety Beachwood Ocean NJ $5,000 Good Mood Moving Yevgen Shpylyevy Haskell Passaic NJ $5,000 Signature Van Lines Amer Mousa Paterson Passaic NJ $5,000 ANT Movers LLC Anthony DeFelice Bound Brook Somerset NJ $5,000 Franklin Reliable Movers Kwan Franklin Somerset Somerset NJ $5,000 Kelvin Daniels Moving Services Kelvin A. Daniels Somerset Somerset NJ $5,000 Moving Crew NJ LLC Ian Imber Hillsborough Somerset NJ $5,000 Official Moving & Storage Dimitri Svirsky Brooklyn Kings NY $5,000 Family Touch Moving Rahsean H. Thompson Spring Valley Rockland NY $5,000 Piece of Cake Moving & Storage LLC d/b/a Piece of Cake Moving Vojin Popovic Queens Queens NY $10,000 Total $125,000

Additionally, during the operation, inspections conducted by the NJSP Mobile Safe Freight Unit found 64 motor vehicle safety violations, one of them serious enough to put the vehicle out of service.

The Monroe Police Department also assisted in carrying out Operation Safe Move.

Unlicensed movers have been known to hold truckloads of property hostage for months until customers agree to pay exorbitant price increases or worse, disappear with the property altogether. Finding these rogue operators once they disappear is extremely difficult when consumers can’t be sure who they are or where they’re located. Even if unlicensed movers do not engage in predatory behavior, there is a good chance they are not carrying adequate insurance to cover losses or damages incurred during the move, which could leave consumers responsible for those costs.

Advice for Consumers:

Before hiring a mover, review the tips available from the Division. They include:

Call the Division at 973-504-6422 to verify the license status of any mover you consider hiring, and to ask whether consumer complaints have been submitted against the mover.

Obtain a written estimate from the mover you select. The cost can be estimated on an hourly rate, by weight and miles traveled, or by cubic measurement.

Never pack jewelry, money, or valuable documents with your goods to be moved. The mover is not responsible for items of extraordinary value.

Check your goods as they are being delivered. If any are lost or damaged, notify the mover immediately. A damage claim can be filed up to 90 days after the move date.

Unless you purchase additional coverage, the mover is required to compensate you only up to $1.00 per pound, per article, for damages.

Investigators from the Division’s Office of Consumer Protection conducted the investigations.

Consumers who believe they have been cheated or scammed by a business, or suspect any other form of consumer abuse, can file a complaint with the State Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting its website or by calling 1-800-242-5846 (toll free within New Jersey) or 973-504-6200.

