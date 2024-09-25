Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,508 in the last 365 days.

908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise

908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise U.S. Air Force Logo Sept. 24, 2024

The 908th Operations Support Squadron held a Ready Airman Training exercise Sept. 7, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise was a culmination event for the squadron, after having spent the previous five duty days, spread out since July 2024, covering items such as base defense, tactical combat casualty care, weapons handling, small arms tactics, survival, evasion, resistance and escape tactics and other agile combat employment priorities, giving leadership a chance to test and evaluate multi-capable Airman skills. (U.S. Air Force photos by Bradley J. Clark)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more