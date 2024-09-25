908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise U.S. Air Force Logo Sept. 24, 2024

The 908th Operations Support Squadron held a Ready Airman Training exercise Sept. 7, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise was a culmination event for the squadron, after having spent the previous five duty days, spread out since July 2024, covering items such as base defense, tactical combat casualty care, weapons handling, small arms tactics, survival, evasion, resistance and escape tactics and other agile combat employment priorities, giving leadership a chance to test and evaluate multi-capable Airman skills. (U.S. Air Force photos by Bradley J. Clark)

