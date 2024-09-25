Foster and adoption support will become even stronger in the Permian Basin with two non-profits combining resources

Board members pose for a photo

One Accord for Kids is excited to announce its merger with The Attic Foster Network.

By joining forces, we are poised to amplify our impact, combining our strengths to innovate and efficiently create better outcomes for those we serve.” — Brandon Logan

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 25th, 2024, two local nonprofits, One Accord for Kids and The Attic Foster Network, officially announced their merger to the public, creating a unified organization under the One Accord for Kids banner. This merger establishes a one-stop resource for West Texans seeking information, support, and advocacy for fostering and adoption throughout the region.By bringing The Attic Foster Network under One Accord for Kids, the newly combined organization is positioned to serve more families and children and expand its programs to further its mission throughout the Permian Basin.The Attic Foster Network, which will now be called The Attic Resource Center, will still provide all the great resources as before and will have the combined resources of One Accord for Kids.Since their founding, both One Accord for Kids and The Attic Foster Network have made significant strides in fostering community engagement around child welfare, adoption, and foster care. Their shared belief in the power of West Texas communities to meet the needs of vulnerable families has fueled their success. This merger is the next logical step in their shared commitment to making a lasting impact in the region.When asked about the future of the newly combined organization, Brandon Logan said, "By joining forces, we are poised to amplify our impact, combining our strengths to innovate and efficiently create better outcomes for those we serve."To learn more about how you can get involved or to make a donation, please visit oneaccordtx.org

