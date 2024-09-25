Selene Yachts Americas Announces Zimmerman Marine as New Authorized Service Center

Selene 60 Ocean Explorer Trawler Yacht underway Foredeck looking aft on a Selene 60 Ocean Explorer Selene 60 Classic Explorer Underway

Strengthening Customer Support for Selene Yacht Owners Along the East Coast

At Selene Yachts Americas, our top priority is ensuring that our owners enjoy the highest level of service and support. Partnering with Zimmerman allows us to offer that assurance” — Wayne Goldman

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selene Yachts Americas is pleased to announce a new partnership with Zimmerman Marine , naming them an authorized service center for Selene Yachts. With this collaboration, Selene owners will now have access to Zimmerman Marine’s renowned expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and Selene-specific resources, ensuring that their vessels are serviced and maintained to the highest standards.As a trusted name in the marine industry with seven service yards across the mid-Atlantic, Zimmerman Marine (ZMI) is uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive support to Selene owners as they cruise the East Coast. From routine maintenance to specialized repairs, Zimmerman Marine will now have full access to Selene’s parts, technical information, and engineering data, making them the go-to service provider for current and future Selene yacht owners.“We are excited to partner with Selene Yachts. As a service network geared towards cruisers, ZMI and Selene are a great fit. With seven service yards in the mid-Atlantic, ZMI is well-positioned to provide support and service to Selene owners as they make their way up and down the East Coast,” said Steve Zimmerman, President and Founder of Zimmerman Marine.Wayne Goldman, President of Selene Yachts Americas, echoed this excitement: “At Selene Yachts Americas, our top priority is ensuring that our owners enjoy the highest level of service and support. Partnering with Zimmerman Marine allows us to offer that assurance along one of the busiest cruising routes in the U.S. Their reputation for excellence and attention to detail aligns perfectly with Selene’s commitment to craftsmanship and customer care. We’re confident this partnership will benefit our owners for years to come.”Selene Yachts, known for its luxurious, ocean-ready yachts, has built a reputation for performance, reliability, and quality craftsmanship. The collaboration with Zimmerman Marine reinforces Selene Yachts Americas’ mission to provide outstanding after-sales support and ensure that Selene yachts remain adventure-ready, no matter where their owners travel.About Selene Yachts AmericasSelene Yachts Americas is the exclusive distributor of Selene Yachts in North America providing sales and service support. Selene yachts are designed and built for long-range cruising, blending luxury and durability to provide owners with a reliable and refined vessel that stands the test of time. Learn more at www.seleneamericas.com About Zimmerman MarineZimmerman Marine, with over 40 years of experience, operates a network of seven service yards along the mid-Atlantic, providing comprehensive repair, maintenance, and refit services to a wide range of yachts. Specializing in cruiser vessels, Zimmerman Marine is known for its expert craftsmanship and dedication to customer service. Learn more at www.zimmermanmarine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.