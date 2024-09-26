Hoalani Group Expands Global Reach with Strategic Acquisition of blink-iT Solutions

Hoalani Group logo blink-iT logo that includes, "A Hoalani Group Company"

Merger Creates Powerhouse in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Intelligence Services

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoalani Group , a global business advisory and technology provider serving various industries, announced today the acquisition of Portugal-based blink-iT Solutions , a premier IT service partner renowned for its customer-centric approach and innovative technology solutions for small and medium enterprises.This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Hoalani Group's ambitious growth strategy, positioning the company at the forefront of business transformation services worldwide. By integrating blink-iT's specialized knowledge and talent-centric ethos, Hoalani Group aims to revolutionize how businesses leverage technology for operational excellence and strategic decision-making.Key Highlights of the Acquisition:• Creation of a global powerhouse in Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions and business intelligence services• Expansion of Hoalani Group's Global footprint• Enhanced capabilities in AI-driven business analytics, cloud-based ERP solutions, and digital transformation consulting• Projected 30% growth in Hoalani's global client base within the next fiscal year• Preservation of blink-iT's operational independence to foster continued innovation and agility“We are ecstatic to welcome blink-iT to the Hoalani team,” said Jesper Kehlet, Founder and CEO of the Hoalani Group. “Their expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to bridge business operations and technology aimed to transform entire organizations. This merger allows us to offer even more integrated solutions, ensuring our customers stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape,” he said.Nuno Pereira, CEO of blink-iT, shared his excitement about the merger: "Joining forces with Hoalani Group opens up unprecedented opportunities for innovation and growth. Our combined expertise will empower businesses to navigate the complexities of digital transformation with unparalleled support and cutting-edge solutions. We're particularly excited about the potential for cross-selling and leveraging shared expertise in business consulting".The acquisition builds upon Hoalani Group's current offerings of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions, Power Platform, change management, post-merger integration, and project management services. blink-iT's strengths in CRM and D365 Business Central services will complement and enhance these offerings, creating a comprehensive suite of services for clients of all sizes."blink-iT's systematic approach and deep industry knowledge have made them a trusted advisor to a diverse clientele," added Kehlet. "By maintaining their operational independence while providing strategic support, we aim to foster an environment where innovation thrives, and our combined strengths can be fully leveraged."As part of the acquisition, blink-iT will retain its brand identity while operating under the Hoalani Group umbrella. The combined entity will serve a diverse global clientele, from Fortune 500 companies to emerging startups across various sectors.This strategic merger is expected to introduce a competitive edge in the market, facilitating cross-selling opportunities and operational excellence. Hoalani Group is committed to acting as a strategic advisor, supporting blink-iT's management in strategy articulation and realization while encouraging the agility and innovation that have been hallmarks of blink-iT's success.About Hoalani GroupHoalani Group is a revolutionary force in business advisory and technology services, known for its innovative approaches to digital transformation across multiple industries. With a global presence and a commitment to excellence, Hoalani Group helps organizations thrive in today´s competitive landscape.About blink-iT Solutionsblink-iT is a renowned IT consulting firm specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365, CRM, and PowerBI solutions. Known for its agile methodologies and deep technical expertise, blink-iT has been at the forefront of driving business efficiency and data-driven decision-making for its diverse client base. blink-IT offers clients the resources they need on projects execution, implementation or support, helping them in the achievement of their goals, maximizing their Return on Investment (ROI).

