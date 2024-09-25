Comer Probes Biden-Harris Administration’s Use Of Taxpayer Funded Resources to Fly Zelensky to Pennsylvania to Campaign for Harris

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today is opening an investigation into the Biden-Harris Administration using taxpayer funded resources to fly Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Pennsylvania to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Chairman Comer is seeking documents from the White House, Department of Defense, and Department of Justice regarding the Biden-Harris Administration’s misuse of government resources that allowed Zelensky to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

“In 2019, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives impeached President Donald J. Trump for abuse of power under the theory that he attempted to use a foreign leader—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—to benefit his 2020 presidential campaign, despite a lack of any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of President Trump. The Biden-Harris Administration recently flew the same foreign leader—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—on an American-taxpayer-funded flight to Pennsylvania, a battleground state in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, which has been described as the ‘trickiest battleground for Vice President Kamala Harris to win.’ The Committee seeks to determine whether the Biden-Harris Administration attempted to use a foreign leader to benefit Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign and, if so, necessarily committed an abuse of power,” wrote Chairman Comer.

The Biden-Harris Administration recently transported President Zelensky on a Department of the Air Force aircraft to Pennsylvania to introduce government officials to President Zelensky about the Russia-Ukraine war. President Zelensky’s itinerary included a stop in Pennsylvania to meet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. On September 22, 2024, The New Yorker published an interview with President Zelensky, in which he made multiple critical comments about the Trump-Vance ticket.

“This rhetoric coming from a foreign leader released in anticipation of a U.S.-taxpayer-funded visit about the current Administration’s political opponent is highly concerning. The Committee is investigating any coordination or communication among the Biden-Harris Administration, Pennsylvania’s Office of the Governor, and President Zelensky for use or solicitation of use of government property to politically benefit Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign,” continued Chairman Comer. “Because the Biden-Harris Administration orchestrated and used government resources to make possible this apparent campaign event that resulted in the potential interference in a federal election, the Committee seeks information from the White House [and Biden-Harris Administration]. Specifically, the Committee requests the following relevant documents: [a]ny information and communication, both internal and external, about President Zelensky’s visit to the United States during September 2024.”

