Fairfield County Man Sentenced to Prison for Murder

(LOGAN, Ohio) — A Fairfield County man was sentenced this morning to 18 years to life in prison for an April 2023 murder in Sugar Grove, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

The sentencing for Issac Pence, 21, of Carroll follows his conviction on Aug. 26 on one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

A Hocking County jury found that Pence stabbed and killed Charles Starner, 22, of Lancaster during a party at a rental cabin on April 23, 2023.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with assistance from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office.

Attorneys with AG Yost’s Special Prosecution Section prosecuted the case.

