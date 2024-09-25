Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,499 in the last 365 days.

Fairfield County Man Sentenced to Prison for Murder

(LOGAN, Ohio) — A Fairfield County man was sentenced this morning to 18 years to life in prison for an April 2023 murder in Sugar Grove, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

The sentencing for Issac Pence, 21, of Carroll follows his conviction on Aug. 26 on one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

A Hocking County jury found that Pence stabbed and killed Charles Starner, 22, of Lancaster during a party at a rental cabin on April 23, 2023.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with assistance from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office.

Attorneys with AG Yost’s Special Prosecution Section prosecuted the case.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fairfield County Man Sentenced to Prison for Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more