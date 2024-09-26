Essex Furukawa Announces Impressive Results In Third Annual Sustainability Report

29% Reduction in Carbon Across the Company

We remain committed to our customers, supportive of our employees, and active in our communities.” — Daniel Choi

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire today released its third annual Sustainability Report in association with Vision 2030: A Sustainable Future, Our Driving Force. The 31-page document highlights our 29% reduction in carbon across the company, among other accomplishments reflecting the 2023-year data. It details the efforts being made with supply chain data, impactful ESG programs and community development plans, as well as boasts the acceptance of future carbon reduction efforts by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and plant certifications achieved by The Copper Mark.Austin Robinson, Global Corporate Sustainability Manager for Essex Furukawa, said that the results have been very rewarding. Robinson and her team work closely with regional teams and business leaders across the company—as well as third-party verification partners—to elevate the program through transparency with the goal of driving the magnet wire industry forward.“Achievements like The Copper Mark at three North American plants—among other collective efforts—become morale-raising moments because they require many employees’ efforts,” she said. “Our collective accomplishments become team building, silo-breaking, and have such a positive, cumulative effect.”“Anytime you launch a program like Vision 2030 the ethereal goal is to create a culture across the organization, because that is the only way it will work. We are at a point in our business that the goals are clear, and everyone is bought into it. We are making regular strides towards our goals and from the top down, people are excited.”Essex Furukawa originally created its holistic sustainability program with three core values—Disruptive Innovation, Green Production, and Agile Digitization—each designed to be pillars on which the company can drive change and innovate the magnet wire industry while being mindful of the impact on the environment. Vision 2030 continues to evolve with the ever-changing landscape of ESG ambitions.Daniel Choi, CEO of Essex Furukawa, said that being a leader requires accountability throughout the value chain.“We remain committed to our customers, supportive of our employees, and active in our communities,” he said. “Our accomplishments are a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone in the organization who have embraced our program for a more sustainable future.”Moving forward, Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire will be changing its brand name to Essex Solutions. Under this new identity, Essex Solutions will encompass all current Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire locations worldwide. Additionally, Essex Energy in Italy will now be included, further reinforcing the company’s global reach and capabilities. The company will remain committed to holistic sustainability and ESG efforts, with an aim to expand, grow, and adapt to the needs of the communities in which we operate.To download the complete report, click here . To learn more about Vision 2030, visit our website About Essex Furukawa Magnet WireEssex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC is the leading, global provider of magnet wire that is used by most major OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and industry leaders in the automotive, energy, industrial, and commercial & residential sectors. The Atlanta-based company is a global joint venture formed in 2020 between Essex Magnet Wire and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., both leaders in magnet wire product development, and custom solutions. The combined entity, relying on the strengths of both Essex Magnet Wire and Furukawa Electric, draws on more than two centuries of combined experience and knowledge to push forward innovation while also remaining focused on delivering manufacturing excellence and outstanding customer service. essexfurukawa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.