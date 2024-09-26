RAMs Legend QB Vince Ferragamo joins Getaway Space as Brand Ambassador, Embarks on New Cleantech Business

Rams legend QB Vince Ferragamo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getaway Space, an innovative leader in Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Café solutions for sustainable travel and living, is proud to announce that Vince Ferragamo, the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback and NFL icon, has joined the company as its newest brand ambassador. This exciting news marks Ferragamo’s foray into the cleantech sector, combining his passion for innovation, sustainability, and community-driven venues.

As Getaway Space’s brand ambassador, Ferragamo will help champion the company’s mission to revolutionize the EV Charging industry by combining modern amenities that addresses EV driver’s pain points. Getaway Space offers cutting-edge solutions to create eco-friendly spaces with 30 DC Fast Chargers, 24/7 Security, and a local Café coffee and organic food menu.

Ferragamo, known for leading the Rams to Super Bowl XIV, brings more than just his legendary football career to the table. Post-NFL, Ferragamo has demonstrated his entrepreneurial drive through various real-estate businesses, and his involvement with Getaway Space reflects his commitment to a greener future. His advisory relationship with Getaway Space underscores the company’s ambition to become a leader in cleantech innovation, harnessing Ferragamo’s star power and leadership to inspire greater awareness and action in sustainability efforts.

“I’m excited to join Getaway Space in this new journey,” said Vince Ferragamo. “The world is evolving, and we must embrace technologies that allow us to enjoy the adoption of the Electric Vehicles while respecting the environment. Getaway Space’s vision aligns with my passion for building a better, greener future, and I look forward to being part of this incredible team.”

Getaway Space is poised to disrupt traditional concepts of EV Charging by offering a café style rest stop for EV drivers. With Ferragamo’s ambassadorship, the company aims to amplify its reach and build stronger connections with communities across Los Angeles, educating and inspiring people to embrace EV driving and charging.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vince Ferragamo to the Getaway Space family,” said Steve Kuh, CEO of Getaway Space. “Vince’s legacy of leadership, integrity, and innovation makes him the perfect brand ambassador for Getaway Space. Together, we hope to pave the way for cleaner, more sustainable EV charging experiences that benefit both people and the planet.”

About Getaway Space: Getaway Space is a pioneering company in the cleantech industry, focused on creating sustainable, EV Charging solutions with modern amenities. Using the latest high power DC Fast charging technologies, the company is committed to reducing carbon footprints while offering unique, immersive experiences for EV drivers.

