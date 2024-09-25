Homerville, GA (September 25, 2024) – On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the GBI arrested and charged Tyler Hendrix, age 21, of Homerville, GA, with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery upon a person 65 or older, and Aggravated Assault upon a person 65 or older. These charges are related to the death of Huey Hendrix, age 77, and the assault of a 70-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at about 2:15 p.m. regarding an assault at a home in the 2200 block of Thelma Highway. When officers arrived, Huey Hendrix and another victim were in the home with serious injuries. The third victim returned to the home right after the deputies arrived. She also had visible injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital, where Huey Hendrix later died from his injuries.

Deputies searched the area and found Tyler Hendrix in a shed, where he was taken into custody. Investigators determined that Tyler assaulted all three victims while inside the home.

Tyler Hendrix was booked into the Coffee County Jail.

One of the women is currently in the hospital in stable condition and the other was released from the hospital following treatment.

Huey Hendrix was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon, Georgia, where an autopsy will be performed.

The Homerville Police Department, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the GBI and Clinch County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, or the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 487-5316. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.