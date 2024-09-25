Condemnation of Inflammatory Statements Regarding Haitians

The Georgia Haitian Leadership Coalition strongly condemns the recent statements made by former President Donald Trump and VP nominee JD Vance

These harmful stereotypes undermine the resilience and dignity of the Haitian people. We stand united against ignorance and demand respect for all communities.” — – Dr. JB Beaufils, Chairperson, Georgia Haitian Leadership Coalition

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Haitian Leadership Coalition strongly condemns the recent derogatory statements made by former President Donald Trump and VP nominee JD Vance, specifically their offensive and unfounded remarks alleging that Haitians consume cats and dogs. Such comments are not only factually incorrect, but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes that contribute to divisiveness within our communities. This is not the first time former President Trump has made derogatory statements about Haitians.

Haiti, a nation steeped in culture, history, and resilience, has long been a symbol of strength despite the challenges of natural disasters and political instability. The Haitian people have consistently shown their ability to persevere and thrive. Reducing the identity of such a remarkable group to baseless and dehumanizing claims disrespects not only Haitians, but undermines the dignity of an entire nation.

We believe public figures hold a responsibility to foster unity, understanding, and compassion. The inflammatory remarks from former President Trump and Senator JD Vance serve only to incite prejudice and discrimination against Haitians. In a time where our nation should be striving for unity, such rhetoric is divisive and unacceptable.

“As leaders in the Haitian community, it is our duty to stand against harmful rhetoric that dehumanizes and misrepresents our people. Haitians are a resilient, proud, and dignified community, and we will not allow unfounded and inflammatory comments to define us. We call on all leaders to foster understanding and respect, and to uplift, rather than degrade, the diverse fabric of our society.” – Dr. JB Beaufils, Chairperson, Georgia Haitian Leadership Coalition

We call upon leaders from all political affiliations to engage in constructive, respectful dialogue that uplifts all individuals, regardless of their background. Now, more than ever, it is essential to stand against racism, xenophobia, and intolerance in all its forms.

The Georgia Haitian Leadership Coalition, along with the organizations listed below, stands in unwavering solidarity with the Haitian community across the United States and around the world. We urge leaders to choose their words wisely and to create an environment that fosters respect, understanding, and inclusivity.



Organizations Standing in Solidarity:

Georgia Haitian Leadership Coalition, Inc.

Dr. JB Beaufils, Chairperson

Haitian Evangelical Clergy of Georgia, Inc.

Rev. Ronald Joseph Pierre, President

http://www.hecoga.org

Haitian Clergy of Philadelphia, Inc.

Rev. Maurice Choizi, President



About the Georgia Haitian Leadership Coalition, Inc.

The Georgia Haitian Leadership Coalition is a united body of Haitian organizations and leaders committed to advocating for and empowering the Haitian community in Georgia and beyond. Through collaboration, leadership development, and community-driven initiatives, The Georgia Haitian Leadership Coalition seeks to address key issues such as immigration, economic development, healthcare, and education. Our mission is to promote unity, uplift our community, and ensure the well-being of Haitians while fostering meaningful partnerships with local, state, and federal stakeholders. Together, we work to create a brighter future for all.

For further information or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Public Relations & Outreach, The Georgia Haitian Leadership Coalition

Media Email: info@pierrebrandinggroup.com

Organization Email: contact@georgiahaitianleadership.org

