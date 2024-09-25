ECJD Judge Connie Cleveland Promotes Proposed Veteran's Treatment Court

East Central District Court Judge Connie Cleveland, along with Ken Schumacher from the Unit 2 Administration office recently appeared on an episode of the Jay Thomas show. Also appearing was Dan Bertsch, an attorney with the Fargo Public Defender’s Office. They discussed the proposed Veteran’s Treatment Court in the ECJD. This Veterans Treatment Court would serve justice-involved veterans in Cass, Steele and Traill counties. If approved, this will be North Dakota’s second Veterans Treatment Court, the first being in Grand Forks. Pictured below are Ken, Judge Cleveland, and Jay Thomas beside Ken’s car, a 1970 GTO Judge.

