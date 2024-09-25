Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,509 in the last 365 days.

OIC awarded $620,000 federal grant to boost women’s reproductive and maternal health

September 23, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler announced on Tuesday that his office has received a $620,000 Expanding Access to Women’s Health grant provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). 

The two-year grant provides states with funding to enhance and expand access to reproductive and maternal health coverage and services. 

“Understanding and accessing over-the-counter contraceptives is critical to the health, safety and well-being of women in our state,” Kreidler said. “This will help us better inform women of their rights and empower them to advocate for their health and medical needs.”

 The grant asks states to help address disparities in reproductive and maternal health outcomes that are caused by difficulty accessing, or understanding, reproductive health care information. The grant also allows for targeted market conduct examinations to assess insurers’ current compliance with laws and identify any potential changes needed.

The OIC pursued the grant after investigating concerns about coverage of over-the-counter (OTC) contraceptives. Subsequent surveys indicated that further work was needed to ensure insurers’ are following Washington state law.

The issues identified included: 

  • A low number of claims from consumers for over-the-counter contraceptives.
  • A trend of increasing claims denials.
  • A lack of standardized reimbursement processes for pharmacies to bill insurers for OTC contraceptives. 
  • Consumers’ difficulty in finding and using reimbursement forms.

The OIC plans to use some of the funds to create educational materials (publications, podcasts, blogs, webinars, or workshops) to help women understand their reproductive health care coverage options and the family planning services available in Washington state. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OIC awarded $620,000 federal grant to boost women’s reproductive and maternal health

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more