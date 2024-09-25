CHATTANOOGA WHISKEY EXPANDS INTO NORTH CAROLINA

Welcome to North Carolina, Chattanooga Whiskey!

Chattanooga Whiskey Marks 10 Years of Distilling with Expansion into North Carolina

We are very proud of what we've accomplished over the past 10 years, and we are excited to finally bring Chattanooga Whiskey to our next door neighbors in North Carolina.” — Tim Piersant, Founder & CEO

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chattanooga Whiskey today announced their latest expansion into the state of North Carolina. With the addition of North Carolina, Chattanooga Whiskey is now available in 17 contiguous states. This announcement comes as Chattanooga Whiskey marks nearly 10 years since the opening of its Experimental Whiskey distillery after fighting the law to bring distilling back to Chattanooga for the first time in 100 years.The company's signature Tennessee High Malt recipes, 91 and Cask 111, will be available on North Carolina shelves this September.Tennessee High Malt is Chattanooga Whiskey's malt-forward approach to whiskey, made from a variety of at least 25% specialty malted grains. Each mash bill - or blend of mash bills - is crafted to highlight the depth and complexity of the ingredients through each step of the process."We are very proud of what we've accomplished over the past 10 years, and we are excited to finally bring Chattanooga Whiskey to our next door neighbors in North Carolina. We get quite a few visitors to our Experimental Distillery from the Tar Heel State, and we can finally let them know where to grab a bottle closer to home." -Founder and CEO, Tim PiersantRepublic National Distribution Company will be the distribution partner.Chattanooga Whiskey is available on shelves in select states (AL, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, and WI) Limited quantities are also available online at Seelbachs.com for shipping to select states.Visit http://www.chattanoogawhiskey.com About Chattanooga WhiskeyStarting in 2011, Chattanooga Whiskey challenged the laws and won the right to distill whiskey in Chattanooga for the first time in 100 years. The Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery, the only standalone experimental distillery in the country, hosts over 50,000 visitors per year and serves as a hub of innovation and creativity to push the boundaries of craft whiskey. The Riverfront Distillery is the production home to Chattanooga Whiskey’s signature expressions, Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Cask 111 and 99 Rye, as well as their Bottled in Bond Vintage Series and Barrel Finishing Series.Independently owned and operated, Chattanooga Whiskey is committed to making whiskey that emphasizes quality, complexity, and authenticity through their one-of-a-kind Tennessee High Malt style. Most recently, Chattanooga Whiskey was named Icons of Whisky - Craft Producer of the Year (both America & Global) at Whisky Magazine's 2023 World Whiskies Awards.Chattanooga Whiskey: http://www.chattanoogawhiskey.com Experimental Distillery 1439 Market Street, Chattanooga, TNRiverfront Distillery 890 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN

