OHBA Congratulates 2024 Awards of Distinction Winners

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 OHBA Awards of Distinction (AoD). This annual awards program recognizes the creativity, innovation and excellence of builders, renovators, developers and service professionals within Ontario’s dynamic residential construction industry. Categories span seven groupings, including architectural design, renovation, room design, image and advertising, on-site sales presentation, and the coveted Prestige Awards.



The winners were revealed last night at the Awards of Distinction Gala, presented by Federated Insurance. The evening brought together industry leaders, experts, and members to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of Ontario’s residential construction industry. Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Federated Insurance, and our supporting sponsor, Goemans, for your contributions to this evening’s event.

2024 OHBA Awards of Distinction - Top Honours

Builder of the Year - Large Volume: Mountainview Building Group

As Niagara’s largest “home-grown” builder, Mountainview Building Group prides itself in ensuring that every interaction is tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients. They provide innovative services such as personalized architectural consultations and their MyHome Tracker system. Co-owners Mark Basciano and Mike Memme have taken many industry leadership positions in the HBA network, Tarion, HRCA and government consultations. They also believe strongly in growing communities, with a long history of service and donations, such as $3 million to the new South Niagara Hospital, $1 million to Hospice Niagara and the annual Mountainview LemonAID Day event supporting Family and Children’s Services Niagara.

Builder of the Year - Small Volume: Depencier Builders

Under the leadership of owner Dave Depencier, Depencier Builders has provided its hometown of Dresden with innovation in home construction and design for over 25 years. In addition to staying at the forefront of innovation in home construction and design concepts, Dave has positively portrayed the industry through participation in multiple television episodes and a strong social media presence. The company supports the local community with over $100,000 raised for local hospital diagnostic equipment in Chatham-Kent.

Renovator of the Year: Amsted Design-Build

In a difficult Ottawa market, which saw renovation permits drop by 57% in the last two years, Amsted Design-Build has increased its permit submissions by 12%. They have achieved this through strong customer referrals, a loyalty program and aggressive marketing campaigns such as the Lifetime Limited Warranty. The company supports the industry by sharing best practices locally, provincially and nationally through podcasts, roundtables and membership in the Greater Ottawa HBA and OHBA. Amsted supports its people through positive programs and charitable donations.

Service Professional of the Year: WalterFedy

As a leading Canadian multidisciplinary design firm, WalterFedy has transitioned to sector specialization, providing clients with insights and knowledge to save money and time. The Energy and Carbon Solutions service team and other innovations allow for constantly evolving industry solutions. WalterFedy gives to a wide range of charitable causes and supports its employees' community engagement. They support the industry through partnerships with multiple HBAs and participation at the local and national levels in progressive industry associations.

The 2024 Prestige Award winners also include:

Project of the Year – Low-Rise: FRAM + Slokker for Sunshine Harbour, Orillia

Project of the Year – High or Mid-Rise: Devron Developments for 101 Spadina Road, Toronto

OHBA People’s Choice: Devron Developments for 101 Spadina Road, Toronto

The full list of winners is available at https://www.ohbaaod.ca/winners/winners-2024/

About OHBA:

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association is the voice of the building, land development, and professional renovation industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 28 local associations across the province. OHBA collects, analyzes and distributes information to its members and the general public; advocates on behalf of the industry to the key stakeholders; promotes innovation and professionalism within the industry; promotes affordability and choice in housing; and provides group benefit plans and other membership services.

Since 2007, OHBA members have built more than 700,000 homes in more than 500 Ontario communities. The residential construction industry employs more than 500,000 people across the province and contributes more than $66.6 billion dollars to Ontario’s economy.

