Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Faces Securities Class Action After Disappointing Earnings, Distributor Issues– Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit styled Patel v. Napco Security Technologies, Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-02308 (E.D.N.Y.) has been filed after investors saw the price of their shares tumble 26% after Napco (NASDAQ: NSSC) reported a sharp decline in second-quarter 2025 earnings and margins, and revealed problems with its distribution network. The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased Napco securities between February 5, 2024 and February 3, 2025.

Class Period: Feb. 5, 2024 – Feb. 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2025

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of Napco’s statements concerning its sales and forecasting practices.

The complaint alleges that Napco made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors. More specifically, the lawsuit claims that:

Napco provided investors with material information about Napco’s overall expected growth and strength in its hardware division including, in part, the company’s assurances that it would achieve its fiscal 2026 growth and margin targets as supported by its forecasting and execution abilities related to its hardware products; but

Despite the company’s assurances, it failed to disclose that it was simply not equipped to adequately forecast demand for its products or otherwise minimized the impact of potential demand fluctuations while continuing to promote its lofty margin projections which relied on ongoing increased sales volumes.

Investors learned the truth on February 3, 2025, when Napco announced dismal Q2 2025 financial results. Among other things, as compared to the prior year Q2, the company reported a 25% drop in equipment sales and substantial declines in its gross margin, gross profit for equipment revenue, and gross margin for equipment revenue. The company blamed its disappointing performance on "reduced sales to two of our larger distributors," with one distributor citing efforts to reduce inventory.

These disclosures sent Napco shares spiraling downward, collapsing $9.77, or 26%, in a single day, and unsurprisingly led to analyst downgrades.

“We’re investigating whether Napco may have misled investors about its sales practices, forecasting abilities, and growth prospects,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Napco should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email NSSC@hbsslaw.com.

