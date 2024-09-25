Press Releases

09/25/2024

Attorney General Tong to Convene National Forum on Plastics

(Hartford, CT) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is convening attorneys general, leading academics, advocates and industry experts for a national forum on plastics in New Haven on Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27.

The forum seeks to advance understanding and collaboration around plastics-related environmental and health concerns and to analyze best practices and solutions. The forum will include panels on alternatives to plastics, human health and environmental impacts, and legislative and consumer initiatives to address waste management. The forum is co-hosted by the State Energy & Environmental Impact Center at NYU School of Law.

The forum will take place at the Hotel Marcel in New Haven, Connecticut. Press are encouraged to attend the second day of the forum on September 27. First day events are closed to press. Attorney General Tong will be available for media interviews during session breaks on Friday at approximately 10-10:15 a.m., 2-2:15 p.m. and 4-4:15 p.m. Click here for the agenda.

Media who wish to attend should RSVP to elizabeth.benton@ct.gov.

“Plastic pollution is a growing threat to human health and our environment. We are only beginning to understand the severity of this crisis, as well as the potential science, technology and policy solutions to mitigate harm. The forum will convene bipartisan attorneys general, as well as scientific experts, advocates and industry leaders for a series of honest, solutions-oriented discussions about what we know and what we need to do to address plastics challenges to protect ourselves and future generations,” said Attorney General Tong.

Confirmed panelists and attendees include:

1. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong

2. California Attorney General Rob Bonta

3. New York Attorney General Letitia James (participating virtually)

4. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum

5. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella

6. Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh

7. Judith Enck, President, Beyond Plastics

8. Anthony Palmer, Vice President, Circular Plastics & Chemicals Sustainability, Chemical Market Analytics by OPIS, a Dow Jones Company

9. Keefe Harrison, CEO, Recycling Partnership

10. Alejandra Warren, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Plastic Free Future

11. Kate Bailey, Chief Policy Officer, The Association of Plastic Recyclers

12. State Representative Tom O’Dea (R-New Canaan)

13. Erin Simon, Vice President and Head, Plastic Waste and Business, WWF

14. Sarah Doll, National Director, Safer States

15. Katie S. Dykes, Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection

16. Ron Gonen, CEO, Closed Loop Partners

17. Paul Nowak, Executive Director, GreenBlue (How2Recycle)

18. Katie Drews, Co-President & CEO, Eureka Recycling

19. Dr. Neil Tangri, Science and Policy Director, GAIA Global and UC Berkeley

20. Crystal Dreisbach, CEO, Upstream (participating virtually)

21. Michael Kraus, Director of Sustainable Events and Analytics, Green Sports Alliance (participating virtually)

22. Martin Bourque, Executive Director, Ecology Center (participating virtually)

23. Bruce Becker, Owner, Hotel Marcel

24. Dr. Leslie Shor, Professor, University of Connecticut

25. Jeff Keithline, Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP

26. Dr. Tracey Woodruff, Professor, University of California, San Francisco

27. Dr. Jane Muncke, Managing Director, Food Packaging Forum Foundation

28. Dr. Leonardo Trasande, Associate Faculty, NYU Wagner; Professor, NYU School of Medicine

29. Dr. Nihan Karali, Policy Researcher, Sustainable Energy & Environmental Systems Department, Berkeley Lab

30. Heather McTeer Toney, Executive Director, Beyond Petrochemicals

31. Julia Koskella, Director, Systemiq (participating virtually)

32. Bret Biggers, Senior Economist, ReMA

33. Caroline Vanderlip, CEO, Re:Dish

34. Dr. Veena Singla, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Environmental Health Sciences, Columbia University



