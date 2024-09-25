Scientific reviewers from across globe encouraged to participate in landmark environmental report
GEO-7, which is expected to be published in 2025, is structured according to themes, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution and environmental governance.
“The authors in each chapter spend a lot of time synthesizing existing scientific insights,” said Van Vuuren. “But the even more important task is to make sure that the report as a whole tells the right story.”
Al-Sareeria encouraged reviewers to get involved in the process because the GEO-7 confronts some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the world today. The work reviewers do, she says, could influence global environmental policy for decades to come. “Their input will shape important environmental decisions [and be] a valuable contribution to a global cause.”
The Global Environment Outlook (GEO) is the flagship report of UNEP, providing an integrated assessment of the drivers of environmental change, the current state of the environment, the effectiveness of policy responses and the options for achieving different possible futures in the medium to long term. As requested by Member States in resolution 5/3 of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA), UNEP initiated the preparation of the seventh edition of the Global Environment Outlook (GEO-7) assessment and an accompanying summary for policymakers. The report is to be launched at UNEA-7 in December 2025. The next GEO-7 peer review period is planned for 1 November 2024 to 15 January 2025. Interested reviewers can apply here.
