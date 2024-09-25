Scientific reviewers from across globe encouraged to participate in landmark environmental report

GEO-7, which is expected to be published in 2025, is structured according to themes, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution and environmental governance.

“The authors in each chapter spend a lot of time synthesizing existing scientific insights,” said Van Vuuren. “But the even more important task is to make sure that the report as a whole tells the right story.”

Al-Sareeria encouraged reviewers to get involved in the process because the GEO-7 confronts some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the world today. The work reviewers do, she says, could influence global environmental policy for decades to come. “Their input will shape important environmental decisions [and be] a valuable contribution to a global cause.”