Minister Nobuhle Nkabane unveils Alice Water Treatment Works, 27 Sept

The Honourable Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane will unveil the R130 million Alice Water Treatment and University of Fort Hare (UFH) Wastewater Treatment Works Expansion Projects funded by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The two projects are collaborative initiatives of the University of Fort Hare, Amathole District Municipality and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality. Together, these projects deal with water treatment and wastewater management. They are prime examples of the District Development Model (DDM) in action. The Minister will be accompanied the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo and Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

We invite media to witness and provide coverage of the unveiling. Details:

Date: Friday, 27 September 2024

Time: 10h00 for 10h30 (until 13h30)

Venue: Alice Water Treatment Works (Plant), Ntselamanzi

For enquiries or confirmation of attendance: Calls/WhatsApp/Text

Ms. Camagwini Mavovana

Ministerial Liaison Officer

Cell: 083 400 3206

Mr. Fanie Ngoma

External Communication and Media

Cell: 083 575 2029