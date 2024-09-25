Hip-Hop Takes Over The University of Washington To Promote Climate Action on November 7, 2024

Hip Hop Climate Conference, University of Washington, November 7, 2024

Renowned Speakers Award-Winning Director Albert Hughes, Naughty By Nature’s Vin Rock, Hip-Hop Artists Sol Messiah, Philly Freeway, Sa-Roc, and Easy A.D.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hip Hop Climate Conference is coming to the University of Washington on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The event will promote diversity and youth empowerment in environmental sciences through climate and culture action. Tickets are on sale beginning October 1, 2024, for in-person and livestream participation.Helmed by Hip Hop Is Green and AVELA - A Vision for Engineering Literacy & Access (AVELA), produced by Hip Hop 4 Peace, the event will take place at the University’s HUB with an opening session beginning at 10 AM PDT and programming until 9 PM PDT. This innovative conference aims to mobilize Black and Hispanic youth and enthusiasts of hip-hop culture to engage in environmental careers, pursue STEM education, and champion climate advocacy.“Hip-hop has always been a powerful platform for social change,” said Keith Tucker, founder of Hip Hop Is Green and author of the 10th Element of Hip-Hop. “The Hip Hop Climate Conference is not just an event; it’s a movement to harness the positive energy of our community and promote a systemic change worldwide including health and wellness, the 10th element of hip-hop.”Kyle Johnson co-founder of AVELA, added, “Our goal is to ignite the imaginations of young Black, Latine & Native American/Indigenous visionaries who will lead the charge towards a more sustainable future. By connecting the world of hip-hop with environmental advocacy and STEM education, we’re providing a platform for the next generation of innovators to dream big and act boldly.”“Hip Hop 4 Peace produces social impact events and programming that uplift hip-hop and removes barriers to peace such as climate change,” adds Tina Marie Tyler, Founder, Hip Hop 4 Peace and Executive Producer, Hip Hop Climate Conference. “Diversity in climate science and parity in environmental careers is essential to the health of our planet and the future of Black and Brown communities.”The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including high-profile officials, dedicated community organizers, climate advocates, and renowned hip-hop artists. Attendees can look forward to inspiring remarks by special guests including Sarah Doherty, Associate Professor, Atmospheric Sciences, University of Washington, who will discuss the state of our planet; and keynote speaker Dr. Stephen Tyson, founder of JusListen Entertainment. Dargan Frierson, Associate Professor, Atmospheric and Climate Science, University of Washington, will also provide a “climate” performance. A Native American Land Connection & Blessing will open the event.Beginning at 1 PM, the Diversity and Climate Change panel will be led by Kyle Johnson, AVELA and include Vikram Iyer, Assistant Professor, Paul G. Allen School for Computer Science & Engineering, University of Washington, Afi Tagnedji, Clinical Research Scientist, Gilead Sciences, Vin Rock, Hip-Hop Artist, Naughty By Nature, Nya Domkan, PhD student, Applied Science & Technology, University of California Berkeley, Jessica Ray, Assistant Professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of Washington and Shameka Gagnier, Multi-Media Artist and Activist.At 2:30 PM, the Direct Action and Hip-Hop Activism panel will be moderated by Maynard Okereke, Host, Hip Hop Science Show, and the conversation will include Alyssa Macy, CEO, Washington Conservation Action, Leon MacLaughlin, President & CEO, Clean Water Foundation, and Dr. Stephen Tyson, Founder, JusListen Entertainment.The 10th Element of Hip-Hop panel is scheduled to begin at 4 PM, moderated by Daudi Abe, Associate Professor, Writer, Hip-Hop Historian with discussions led by Keith Tucker, Founder, Hip Hop Is Green and creator of the 10th Element of Hip Hop. Esteemed panelists include Sa Roc, Hip-Hop Artist, Sol Messiah, Hip-Hop Pioneer, Philly Freeway, Founder, Freedom Thinkers Academy, and Easy A.D., Founding Member, Cold Crush Brothers.Award-winning director and producer Albert Hughes will present a discussion on Hip-Hop, Climate, and Film, moderated by Dr. Gilda Sheppard, award-winning filmmaker and board member, Langston Hughes Cultural Arts Center, presented by the Seattle Black Film Festival, beginning at 6 PM. The conference will also include special performances by chart-topping hip-hop artists such as Sa-Roc, Sol Messiah, and Philly Freeway throughout the day. House DJs include DJ Vitamin D and DJ Hustleman.The Hip Hop Climate Conference is a unique opportunity to showcase how music and activism can unite to drive meaningful change. Sponsors and community partners of the conference include AVELA, Hip Hop is Green, Hip Hop 4 Peace, The BSJ, Creative Justice, Hashi Corp, National Society of Black Engineers, SPEEA Aerospace Enhancement, University of Washington, UW Office of Minority Affairs and Diversity, UW College of Engineering, Langston Hughes Cultural Arts Center, Seattle Black Film Festival, and RieImagine Solutions.About Hip Hop is Green:Hip Hop Is Green’s mission is to support holistic health and the transformation of urban communities. HHIG produces cultural and educational curricula for youth that empower leadership, climate change solutions and promote health and wellness as well as provide hands-on, immersive training in STEAM, agriculture, climate change, nutrition, and entrepreneurship. The organization provides a positive, dynamic, safe, supportive, and interactive learning environment with mentors, speakers, and role models that look like participants and have shared lived experiences in common.About AVELA:Founded from student-led activism, AVELA - A Vision for Engineering Literacy & Access (AVELA) is a nonprofit with a student group chapter at the University of Washington. AVELA's mission is to improve the retention and post-graduation employment of Black and Latine students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers by creating a representative student community for multi-tier near-peer mentorship and professional development. AVELA offers students an opportunity to gain research-based and hands-on experience developing and presenting STEM outreach activities to K-14 youth through the mentorship of graduate students, professors, and professional allies. Our outreach projects use a holistic STEM engagement mentorship model centered around culturally responsive and research-based instruction that centers on innovative technologies and students who represent and empower the K-14 students we reach.About Hip Hop 4 Peace:Hip Hop 4 Peace© (HH4PEACE) is a non-partisan, non-government organization (NGO) dedicated to promoting peace through hip-hop music and culture. Our global coalition of individuals, organizations, and companies seeks to: REDUCE gun violence; REMOVE social, economic, and health barriers to peace; and RESTORE peace as the foundation of hip-hop culture. Our programming supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, with emphasis on black, brown, indigenous, and African communities. Hip Hop 4 Peace is a proud member of the United States Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations. Our brands include the Seed 2 Cypher Initiative, Peace Not Guns Conference & Concert, Hip Hop 4 Peace - International Day of Peace, and the 4 The Culture Retreat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.