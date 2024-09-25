Cloud Computing In K-12 Market Next Big Thing: Adobe System, VMware, NetApp

Cloud Computing In K-12 Market

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud Computing In K-12 Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Cloud Computing In K-12 Market Insights, to 2030" with self-explained Tables and charts in a presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Computing In K-12 market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging players, however, the latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Adobe System Inc. (United States), Cisco System Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (United States), NetApp Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Ellucian (United States), Dell (United States).Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-cloud-computing-in-k-12-market?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati Definition:Cloud computing in K-12 education refers to the use of cloud-based services, platforms, and infrastructure to deliver educational resources, tools, and applications to students, teachers, and administrators in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) schools. Rather than storing data and running applications on local computers or servers, cloud computing leverages remote servers and networks to provide on-demand access to computing resources over the internet.Market Trends:The rapid transition to remote learning has highlighted the importance of robust infrastructure to support online education.Market Drivers:K-12 schools are undergoing a digital transformation, shifting from traditional teaching methods to more technology-driven approaches. Cloud computing enables schools to modernize their IT infrastructure, providing access to a wide range of educational resources, tools, and applications from any location with internet access.Fastest-Growing Region:Asia PacificDominating Region:North AmericaMarket Leaders & Development Strategies:On 2nd September 2021, The privately held, California-based Clever, one of the most popular digital learning platforms in U.S. K–12 education, has been acquired by Kahoot!, a worldwide learning platform provider. The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:The Study Explore the Product Types of Cloud Computing In K-12 Market: K-12, Higher EducationKey Applications/end-users of Cloud Computing In K-12 Market: Higher Education, Secondary Education, Primary Education, Early child Education

