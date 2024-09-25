Invitation to the 2024 Summit on Innovations in Drug Development – Complimentary Half-Day Seminars in San Francisco, CA

Triclinic Labs - The industry’s choice for comprehensive materials analysis and solid-state chemical development ELDICO Scientific is world leader CRO for electron diffraction (microED) measurements.

This event is an excellent opportunity for you to gain cutting-edge insights into drug development and connect with fellow industry professionals.

The 2024 Summit on Drug Development is a unique platform for professionals to engage with cutting-edge technologies and strategies that are reshaping the future of pharmaceuticals.” — David E. Bugay, Ph.D.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triclinic Labs and ELDICO Scientific AG are excited to announce the 2024 Summit on Innovations in Drug Development , a series of exclusive, complimentary half-day seminars designed for professionals in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The event will take place at four premier locations across the U.S., offering attendees an opportunity to explore innovative strategies and technologies that can transform their drug development programs.The San Francisco summit will feature renowned industry experts sharing groundbreaking insights on electron diffraction and its applications in pharmaceuticals, cutting-edge approaches for rapidly developing amorphous spray-dried formulations, and critical considerations for protecting intellectual property in drug development.Event Details and Locations:Tuesday, October 15th, 2024Hilton San Francisco Airport Bayfront600 Airport Blvd, Burlingame, CA 94010Parking will be provided.Time | Scientific Topic8:30 - 9:00 am | Coffee, Continental Breakfast, Introductions9:00 - 9:45 am | Leveraging Electron Diffraction in Pharmaceutical Development9:45 - 10:30 am | Case Studies: Using Electron Diffraction in Pharma10:30 - 10:45 am | Break10:45 - 11:45 am | Protecting Your Pharmaceutical Intellectual Property11:45 - 12:30 pm | Rapid Screening and Development of Amorphous Solid Dispersions (ASD)12:30 - 1:30 pm | Lunch, Networking, and DiscussionsClick here for the FULL Event Agenda with abstracts and bios.Please visit the event webpage for more details and to register for the San Francisco Drug Development Summit Why Attend?This summit is a unique opportunity to learn from leading experts about the latest advancements in drug development. Attendees will have the chance to:• Discover how electron diffraction is revolutionizing pharmaceutical applications.• Gain insights into rapid screening and development of amorphous spray-dried formulations.• Understand key intellectual property strategies to protect their innovations.Space is limited for this free event! Please RSVP by October 10th, 2024, to secure your spot at this insightful event.Contact Information:For additional information or questions, please contact us:Phone: (US) 765-588-6200Email: rfi@tricliniclabs.comWe look forward to welcoming you to the San Francisco 2024 Summit on Drug Development!About Triclinic Labs, Inc.:Triclinic Labs is a leader in the field of solid-state chemistry, materials science, and pharmaceutical development. We provide cutting-edge analytical services and solutions to advance drug discovery and development. https://tricliniclabs.com About ELDICO Scientific AG:ELDICO Scientific AG specializes in electron diffraction technology for nanocrystalline substances, offering unique solutions that advance research and development in various scientific fields. https://www.eldico-scientific.com/

