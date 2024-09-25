Olinger Unveils Key Consumer Insights for the Spa Industry with 2024 Spa Services Report

Olinger's 2024 Spa Services Report reveals key insights on wellness, personalization, and retail strategies to help spas succeed in a competitive market.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olinger, a US-based leading custom primary market research firm, is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Spa Services Insights Report. This in-depth study, powered by Olinger’s proprietary Live Well® algorithm, offers an unparalleled look into the emotional and behavioral drivers behind spa service usage, helping spa businesses better understand the evolving preferences of their customers.

As the spa industry faces increasing competition and shifting consumer demands, Olinger’s research provides actionable insights that can help spas adapt to today’s market challenges. The report highlights the growing importance of personalized services, with 83% of respondents indicating that customization is essential to their spa experience.

Additionally, it reveals a significant opportunity for spas to increase their retail sales—40% of spa-goers purchase products used during their service from outside retailers, underscoring the need for spas to refine their in-house retail strategies.

“Our goal with this report is to equip spa businesses with the data they need to stay competitive,” said Savannah Dalton, Marketing Manager at Olinger. “The insights we’ve uncovered will not only help spas tailor their offerings to meet the wellness needs of their customers but also provide clear strategies for capturing additional revenue through enhanced retail offerings.”

Key insights from the 2024 Spa Services Insights Report include:

Relaxation and Wellness continue to be the number one driver for bookings: These categories remain the primary drivers behind spa visits, with consumers seeking more holistic and health-focused experiences. However, spa goers interests in booking additional services are on the rise in other areas.

Retail Product Sales is a Missed Opportunity for Today's Spas:

Many consumers are buying products used during spa services elsewhere, signaling a significant opportunity for spas to improve communications surrounding their retail offerings.

Customization:

Personalization is increasingly important, with customers favoring specialized services over trendy offerings; another opportunity for spas to increase communications to spa goers during the booking phase, as well as during and post spa services.

The full 37-page report is available now and provides spa businesses with the tools needed to better align their services and marketing strategies with consumer preferences.

For more information or to access the full report, please visit https://info.olingergroup.com/2024-spa-insights-full-report.

About Olinger

With over 30 years of experience, Olinger is a leading provider of custom primary market research, transforming how businesses use research to understand behavioral, and attitudinal connections consumers have with brands. Using its proprietary Live Well® algorithm, Olinger helps brands uncover the emotional drivers behind consumer decisions, enabling businesses to make data-driven, impactful choices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.