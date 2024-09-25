A New Service Unlocking the Power Skills for Teams and Leaders in the Age of AI

How to stand out in a competitive market Anna Gandrabura, the Founder of Techville Techville

Tailored coaching programs designed to strengthen cultural awareness, communication, and leadership skills for teams and executives in the age of AI.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world driven by rapid innovation, AI and globalization, the true key to success isn’t just about technical expertise—it’s about mastering the art of communication, cultural awareness, and leadership. Enter Techville , the latest venture from English For IT™ founded by Anna Gandrabura in 2015, an industry leader in language and workforce development for tech. Techville is here to transform the way teams and leaders operate, focusing on cultural affinity and essential soft skills —often referred to as "power skills” for the modern workplace.After years of working with top tech professionals, Anna Gandrabura saw a consistent trend: the biggest obstacles teams faced weren’t technical challenges. Instead, they struggled with cultural awareness, emotional intelligence, proactive communication, and team dynamics.In fact, 57% of employees believe soft skills are more important than hard skills, according to a 2019 survey by LinkedIn. Additionally, a report from Deloitte found that 92% of executives say soft skills are equally or more important than technical skills, yet 89% of hires that fail within 18 months do so due to soft skills gaps (Leadership IQ). These stats reveal that businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of power skills in achieving long-term success especially in the age of AI."We kept seeing the same thing—highly skilled tech professionals with all the technical knowledge in the world, but without the ability to work together, communicate effectively, be coachable or navigate feedback and cultural differences," says Anna Gandrabura, the founder of Techville. "These power skills are the difference between a good team and a high-performing team."Two Core Pillars: Cultural Affinity and Power Skills for Success1. Cultural Affinity: In today’s global business world, understanding cultural nuances can mean the difference between closing a deal and losing a client. Techville’s Cultural Affinity program equips teams with the skills to navigate different cultural norms and communicate with colleagues or clients across the globe.According to a Harvard Business Review study, culturally diverse teams are 35% more likely to outperform their competitors in terms of innovation and market performance.2. Power Skills for Success: Gone are the days where technical prowess was enough. Techville’s second core program focuses on the power skills that drive performance: emotional intelligence, adaptability, communication, and coachability. These skills form the foundation of effective leadership and collaboration.According to a study by TalentSmart, emotional intelligence accounts for 58% of job performance in all types of jobs.At Techville, we understand that every business is unique. That’s why we offer tailored solutions based on your specific challenges and goals. Whether you're a startup looking to build better team dynamics or a large enterprise aiming to sharpen executive leadership, Techville has something for you. Our programs are delivered in a variety of formats to meet your needs:1. One-on-One Executive Coaching: Personalized coaching sessions help leaders strengthen decision-making, improve their communication, and develop a more impactful leadership style.2. Team Coaching: For entire teams, our coaching sessions focus on collaboration, problem-solving, and communication, creating an environment where teams function at their best.3. Self-Paced Learning: On our robust AI-driven platform, professionals can access self-paced courses to develop their skills on their own schedule.4. Live Workshops: For more interactive learning, we offer live workshops, both online and offline, where teams and leaders can engage in real-time training and exercises.What makes Techville disruptive is its focus on integrating power skills into every aspect of team development. By doing this, Techville doesn’t just improve team performance—it transforms how teams operate, communicate, and lead. Our programs are industry-agnostic, meaning they apply to tech teams, healthcare providers, financial services, logistics and beyond. We know that whether you’re solving technical problems, managing clients, or building a new product, your power skills are what set you apart. Whether you’re looking to boost leadership in a small team or improve collaboration across a global organization, Techville has the tools to make it happen.A study from the World Economic Forum states that by 2025, half of all employees will need reskilling, and among the top skills required are critical thinking, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence—core components of what Techville offers.Are you ready to start your journey toward better leadership, stronger teams, and more effective communication? Techville is open for business and ready to help professionals and businesses embark on a power skills transformation. Don’t let soft skills be your weak spot—let Techville help you turn them into your greatest asset.For more information about our programs or to get started on your power skills journey, visit www.mytechville.com

