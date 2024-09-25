Good2bSocial Partners with The Expert Press to Elevate Law Firm Thought Leadership

Good2bSocial announces a powerful new partnership with The Expert Press, the leader in media placement and content creation for business experts.

Sophisticated legal prospects resist traditional sales approaches, and view earned media as a signal that a law firm and its attorneys are the go-to authorities in their practice areas.” — Guy Alvarez

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good2bSocial, the digital marketing division of Best Lawyers® , today announces a new partnership with The Expert Press , the platform for organizations and experts seeking to grow credibility and cement their authority in the media landscape. This powerful partnership is poised to revolutionize thought leadership for law firms and their attorneys by transforming their expert insights into bylined new analysis and commentary for publication on national and trade news sites."Securing earned media remains challenging for experts in our industry. The key lies in transforming expertise into compelling written content and effectively showcasing that thought leadership to the right audience,” says Guy Alvarez, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Good2bSocial.Attorneys often face three key challenges in earned media: determining what to write about, finding the right writer, and identifying relevant publications for potential clients. The Expert Press addresses these issues with a tech-enabled, journalist-driven solution that guarantees 100% placement in top-tier publications. Unlike advertorials or sponsored content, these articles provide genuine insights, crafted in collaboration with the attorney, and strategically placed to reach prospective clients.The partnership between The Expert Press and Good2bSocial will connect firms with a network of respected professionals. A seamless workflow and strong editorial support simplify the process of transforming insights into impactful news articles.To learn how law firms can elevate their thought leadership or to arrange a complimentary consultation, please contact us on our website About Good2bSocialGood2bSocial's mission is to help lawyers, law firms, and organizations in the legal industry understand and leverage the power of digital marketing, content, and social media, using unmatched experience and the latest technology and methods to power measurable marketing and business development strategies. Good2bSocial offers a full suite of digital marketing services for law firms and organizations in the legal industry, including website design and development, social media management, high-impact content strategy and production, email marketing, PPC, SEO, and account-based marketing (ABM).About The Expert PressThe Expert Press helps your company's experts create thought leadership articles on current issues and trends -- and nationally publish them in prestigious media outlets. Earned media thought leadership created with The Expert Press is time-efficient, reliable, and costs less than using traditional PR firms and ghostwriters. It's authentically your experts' work -- not AI-generated. Our data, workflows, and proprietary software seamlessly align your experts' insights with trending topics, ensuring your company's voices can resonate in high-impact publications. The Expert Press helps your company drive influence and credibility and provides higher ROI for your marketing spend. Xp.newsContact:

