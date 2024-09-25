Army Reserve warrant officer profile: CW2 Baojun Marie Cui - A Journey of Resilience and Leadership

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Baojun Marie Cui’s personal journey is as compelling as her professional one. Born in Tianjin, China, she moved to the United States at the age of 12, reuniting with her parents in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. The transition from China to the U.S. was filled with awe and challenges. She marveled at the abundance and convenience of American life but also faced the difficulties of growing up in a new country. Working from a young age to support her family, she learned the value of hard work and resilience.

CW2 Cui's career in the Army showcases her exceptional dedication, resilience, and leadership. Initially serving as a cryptologic linguist during her enlisted time, she transitioned to a Signals Intelligence Technician Warrant Officer for six years and is now in the process of becoming an All Source Intelligence Technician Warrant Officer. Her journey is marked by numerous achievements and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

Aside from her passion for the Army, she is also a competitive bodybuilder and trainer, running an online fitness coaching business.

Her path was far from easy. CW2 Cui endured significant physical challenges, including chronic compartment syndrome, which led to paralysis from the foot up for a year and a half. She has undergone six major surgeries and numerous injuries. Despite these adversities, she refused to give up. Chronic compartment syndrome is a serious condition that involves increased pressure within the muscles, leading to severe pain, muscle damage, and nerve issues. For CW2 Cui, this condition resulted in a life-threatening situation that required immense perseverance to overcome. Through sheer determination, she fought through the pain and complications, eventually regaining her mobility and strength. Six months after a medically complicated pregnancy, she achieved remarkable physical feats in her first postpartum APFT, exemplifying her unwavering spirit and dedication to personal fitness.

CW2 Cui's story is not only about personal achievement but also about making a significant impact on national security and the lives of her fellow Soldiers. She leads Alpha Female Fit, training professional Soldiers and civilians alike, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to fitness that includes mindset training, meditation, and education. Her commitment to continuous learning and her ability to overcome challenges with resilience and innovation serve as an inspiration to all soldiers, demonstrating that a career as a Warrant Officer is both rewarding and essential to the strength and success of the U.S. Army as a whole. She believes there are three pillars to a happy life: energy, career, and love. Her journey exemplifies these pillars, encouraging others to pursue their potential and lead fulfilling lives. "My husband, Jerry, and I have been together for 24 years, and we are raising our curious, talented, and fun-loving 11-year-old son, Victor," she proudly said. Balancing her demanding career with her roles as a wife and mother, CW2 Cui embodies the strength and resilience she wishes to inspire in others.

Question: What motivated you to pursue a career as a Warrant Officer, and how has your background influenced your path in the Army?

CW2 Cui: I knew I wanted to be a Warrant Officer even when I was a specialist. Initially, I joined the Army with the intention of becoming an Officer, but at the last minute, I decided to enlist instead. As an entrepreneur and a self-starter, I understood the value of learning how to do the job before leading others in doing it. When I learned about the role of Warrant Officers, I knew it was the perfect fit for me. I have always loved solving problems and making a meaningful impact.

As a young and ambitious NCO, I often found myself trying to fix things that were beyond my rank and pay grade, which sometimes led to comments like, "Who do you think you are?" However, as a Warrant Officer, I am expected to address and resolve issues beyond my immediate responsibilities. It's the ideal role for someone like me who thrives on challenge and change.

My background as a determined and resilient individual has been a significant influence on my path in the Army. I have never taken "no" for an answer when it comes to something I am passionate about. I refuse to let anyone define my limitations, including doctors. I believe we are limitless beings, constantly learning to trust ourselves through our experiences and self-affirmations. This mindset has driven me to excel and continue pushing boundaries in my career as a Warrant Officer.

Question: How do you juggle your service, career, being a spouse, and motherhood?

CW2 Cui: I don't see it as juggling because that sounds exhausting. Instead, I follow my joy. I love serving my country, coaching my clients, being a mother, and a wife. I view it as a blessing to have so many wonderful things to do and amazing people to share them with. I heavily rely on my husband for support. We communicate exceptionally well and understand that our partnership isn't always 50/50. Some days, I carry 60 percent because he's tired; other days, he carries 80 percent because I'm feeling overwhelmed. But all perceived suffering is temporary. You can always choose to feel blessed and grateful instead.

Question: What advice can you give to an aspiring Warrant Officer Candidate preparing for Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) and Warrant Officer Basic Course (WOBC)?

CW2 Cui: To an aspiring Warrant Officer, I say this: "Follow your heart. Yes, being a Warrant Officer is the best job in the Army, but if your heart isn't in it for the right reasons, you won't find what you're looking for. Instead, know in your heart that you are the type of person who wants to affect real change in your organization. You are someone others can rely on. You understand that failure is just another step toward success."

If you are preparing for WOCS, I say to you, "Be prepared! See yourself as a warrant officer from now on. Ask yourself, 'What would my chief do?' A chief doesn't wait around to be told what to do. They make things happen and are always ready to train. From the moment you arrive, treat other candidates as if they will be your lifeline one day, because they just might be. WOCS is designed to be stressful, but don't let that affect how you treat others. The Army is a business of relationships. You are about to build the most important relationships of your entire career."

Question: What strategies do you employ to mentor and support your fellow Soldiers, particularly those who are inspired by your story?

CW2 Cui: I'm glad you asked. Over the past year, I've been managing a wellness coaching program at U.S. Army Operations Group, where our Commander has been a strong advocate for understanding self-identity as a key factor in Soldier wellness. Several of us, including myself, became certified as International Coaching Federation (ICF) coaches. This certification, which is the gold standard for executive coaching in the civilian world, has been instrumental in shaping our approach to mentorship in the Army.

Our coaching program is unique because it goes beyond traditional mentorship. We focus on deep dives into personal identity. Many Soldiers struggle with false identities, believing things like “I'm not good enough” or "I'm not worthy of real love or friendship." We help them recognize and replace these false beliefs with their true identities, fostering a stronger sense of self-worth and confidence.

I use these coaching principles to help Soldiers understand their strengths and areas for growth. By building their self-confidence and helping them align their personal identity with their professional goals, we create a supportive environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally.

Question: What is next for you on your journey? What keeps the ambition going, and what are you yet to achieve?

CW2 Cui: I am heading to the 66th at Wiesbaden in Germany, and I'm really looking forward to contributing to their real-world mission. I've accomplished many items on my bucket list, such as earning my master's degree, authoring nutrition guides, becoming a bodybuilding champion, opening my own business, becoming a Warrant Officer, and being a mother. But I know there are still more things I want to achieve, like writing more books, traveling to more countries, and engaging in philanthropy work after I retire. I am not done coaching in the Army or in my business. I truly enjoy teaching others how to break their mental barriers and limitations, providing them with a space to self-heal and optimize their lives. It brings me immense joy to see someone realize their power and take it to the next level.