The Georgia Department of Veterans Service today announced another request for proposal opportunity for its Georgia Veterans Mental Health Services Grant Program (VMHS). Established in 2023, the VMHS grant program supports mental and behavioral health providers who specialize in services for military service members, veterans, and their families.

Georgia’s VMHS grant program received $1 million for a third year of grant funding through state appropriations for fiscal year 2025. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Aspire Health Partners received a grant of almost $800,000 in the first round of VMHS funding of fiscal year 2025.

Remaining funds will be distributed after a second round of applications. If multiple applicants are approved for funding, the cumulative total of grant dollars awarded in this round cannot exceed $200,000.

The application will open at 10:00 a.m. on September 25, 2024 and will close at 4:30 p.m. on October 25, 2024.

Subject to the availability of funding, competitive matching grants will be awarded to nonprofit community behavioral health programs that meet eligibility criteria. Applicants MUST have matching funding.

Eligible organizations must be nonprofits (501(c)3) in the state of Georgia which:

provide behavioral health services;

utilize evidence-based practices;

integrate military cultural competency training for staff members;

join and use the Unite Us coordinated care network as a partner to accept and provide referrals; and

connect clients with appropriate community-based behavioral health services upon discharge in a timely manner.

Nonprofit community behavioral healthcare providers with experience in treating military service members and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Priority status for applicants will be given to programs with locations within 50 miles of a military base and for applicants seeking grants for operating costs attached to a project for which capital investments have already been made.

Award approval requires an executed Terms and Conditions agreement within 30 days of selection. Approved organizations must have an active Unique Entity Identifier (UEI), vendor location on file, and an approved budget. It is recommended organizations applying for this grant start the process for approval in the Georgia Vendor Management System.

Questions on this process and required documentation should be sent to [email protected].