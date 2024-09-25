VISN 8 Facility Operational Status Updates – Tropical Storm Helene
September 25, 2024
Confirmed VISN 8 Operational Status updates as of Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m
|Note: Appointments that are not converted to virtual will be rescheduled.
|
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
|James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Clinics (Tampa)
- CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 – All Outpatient Clinics
- CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 – James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Open for emergencies only)
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System
- CLOSED Wednesday, Sept. 25 starting at 2:30 p.m. thru Thursday, Sep. 26 – Perry VA Clinic
- CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 – All Outpatient Clinics
- CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 – Lake City and Malcom Randall VA Medical Centers’
(Open for emergencies only)
- CLOSED Friday, Sep 27 – Valdosta VA Clinic
|
Orlando VA Healthcare System
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System
Miami VA Healthcare System
As a reminder, the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, 1-877-741-3400. Visit https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08/ (under highlights), for more information.
VA Prescriptions: The VA Emergency Prescription Refill Program has been activated for the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System.
For general information on how to be prepared for tropical weather events and other emergencies, visit Ready.gov.
