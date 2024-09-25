Submit Release
VISN 8 Facility Operational Status Updates – Tropical Storm Helene

September 25, 2024

Confirmed VISN 8 Operational Status updates as of Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m

Note:  Appointments that are not converted to virtual will be rescheduled.
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
  • CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 & Friday, Sept. 27 – C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
  • CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 & Friday, Sept. 27  – Bradenton VA Clinic
  • CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 & Friday, Sept. 27 – Sarasota VA Clinic
  • CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 & Friday, Sept. 27 – St. Petersburg VA Clinic
  • CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 & Friday, Sept. 27 – North Pinellas VA Clinic
James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Clinics (Tampa)
  • CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 – All Outpatient Clinics
  • CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 – James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Open for emergencies only)

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

  • CLOSED Wednesday, Sept. 25 starting at 2:30 p.m.  thru Thursday, Sep. 26 – Perry VA Clinic
  • CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 – All Outpatient Clinics
  • CLOSED Thursday, Sept. 26 – Lake City and Malcom Randall VA Medical Centers’

(Open for emergencies only)

  • CLOSED Friday, Sep 27 – Valdosta VA Clinic
Orlando VA Healthcare System

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

Miami VA Healthcare System

As a reminder, the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, 1-877-741-3400. Visit  https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08/ (under highlights), for more information.

VA Prescriptions: The VA Emergency Prescription Refill Program has been activated for the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System.

  • Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.
  • The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1. The line operates Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST, and Saturday – Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST.

For general information on how to be prepared for tropical weather events and other emergencies, visit Ready.gov.

