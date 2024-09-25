VISN 8 Facility Operational Status Updates – Tropical Storm Helene

Orlando VA Healthcare System West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Miami VA Healthcare System As a reminder, the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, 1-877-741-3400. Visit https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08/ (under highlights), for more information. VA Prescriptions: The VA Emergency Prescription Refill Program has been activated for the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System . Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1. The line operates Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST, and Saturday – Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST. For general information on how to be prepared for tropical weather events and other emergencies, visit Ready.gov.