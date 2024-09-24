7th Meeting of the UN Committee of Experts on Business Trade Statistics

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to all of you, welcome to the World Trade Organization.

This is the 7th meeting of the U.N. Committee of Experts on Business and Trade Statistics. This gathering highlights the excellent cooperation between the United Nations and the World Trade Organization in the field of statistics, ranging from methodological work to fostering statistical capacity building in developing economies.

In today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, the integration of business and trade statistics has never been more critical. Traditional trade statistics serve as the bedrock for analyzing the flow of goods and services across borders. Simultaneously, business statistics provide invaluable insights into the structural and operational aspects of enterprises. However, these two streams operate on separate, parallel tracks. Accordingly, to truly harness the potential of data in informing strategic decisions, it is essential to integrate these two domains to achieve a comprehensive view of global trade patterns.

Understanding how firms of different sizes engage in international trade is essential for identifying growth patterns, resilience, and the role of small and medium sized companies in the global market. Comprehensive data enable policymakers to design targeted interventions that support sustainable trade growth, attract foreign investment, and foster innovation. Currently, advanced economies have the edge in developing such data. However, granular trade information is also vital for developing economies seeking deeper integration into the multilateral trading system.

As our Director-General often emphasizes, the future of trade is services, digital, and green - and it must be inclusive. Achieving this vision relies on access to accurate, timely trade data, which is essential for informed decision-making. Let me give you four examples.

First, with the service sector rapidly expanding and services trade increasingly shifting online, it is crucial to track the various ways that services are delivered internationally —whether through cross-border transactions, consumption abroad, commercial presence, or the movement of people. Accurately capturing these dynamics allows us to provide valuable insights for trade negotiators and policymakers, enabling informed decisions.

My second example, integrating environmental data with trade and business statistics will enable us to evaluate the sustainability of trade practices. This approach will provide valuable insights into the environmental impact of global trade and support the development of policies that promote both economic growth and sustainability.

My third example, incorporating gender-disaggregated data into trade and business statistics is paramount for promoting inclusive growth. It sheds light on the participation and performance of women in international trade, identifies areas of gender disparity, and informs initiatives aimed at bridging these gaps and promoting gender equality in the global economy.

And my fourth example, trade statistics at the subnational level are essential for understanding the economic dynamics within regions and local economies. These statistics reveal local strengths, challenges, and opportunities, allowing for targeted strategies that promote balanced economic development. Ensuring that the benefits of trade are more evenly distributed across regions is essential for fostering equitable growth.

Looking ahead, we must focus on developing multidimensional data that allow policymakers and trade negotiators to base their decisions on sound evidence. Integrated statistics form the backbone of policymaking that address specific economic challenges and promote sustainable and inclusive trade.

I encourage you to actively engage, share your insights, and contribute to the development of comprehensive statistical methodologies that will serve as the foundation for informed decision-making in the years to come.

I wish you all a productive discussion and a pleasant stay in Geneva. I look forward to the valuable results your exchanges will produce.

Thank you.