Japan gives CHF 105,000 to support trade capacity-building in developing economies

The Global Trust Fund finances trade-related technical assistance in areas such as market access, trade facilitation, services and agriculture. The objective is to help participants better understand WTO agreements and participate more effectively in global trade negotiations.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: "We are grateful for Japan's continued partnership, which reflects its longstanding commitment to supporting the multilateral trading system and capacity-building efforts for developing countries and LDCs. This contribution will help officials enhance their skills to better support their economies’ effective participation in global trade and to leverage international markets in pursuit of new opportunities for sustainable growth and job creation."

Japan's Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the WTO, Mr. Naoki Hikota, said: "Japan’s long-standing support for the Global Trust Fund reflects our firm belief in the essential role the rules-based multilateral trading system plays in providing stability, predictability, and inclusive growth. By contributing to technical assistance and capacity-building, we aim to strengthen the ability of developing and least-developed country Members to implement the WTO Agreements and thereby support their complementing policies for sustainable development. It is our strong conviction that expanding their capacity to fully participate in the multilateral trading system will create more opportunities to reap the benefits of global trade."

Since 2002, Japan has contributed over CHF 12.8 million to the WTO Global Trust Fund and other WTO trust funds.