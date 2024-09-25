Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants DENSO, Continental AG, Valeo, ZF

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System market is expected to grow from 5.0 billion USD in 2023 to 8.0 billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 8%.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTF MI recently introduced Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Continental AG (Germany), DENSO Corporation (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Delphi Technologies (United Kingdom), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Sensata Technologies (United States), Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), AVE Technologies (Italy), Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Valeo SA (France), Bartec USA LLC (United States). The market is segmented by Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Breakdown by Product Type (Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System) by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles) by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The target of a TPMS is avoiding traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of a hazardous state of the tires.Market Trends:• ●Advancements in Technology• ●Increasing demand for autonomous vehicles (AVs) and electric vehicles (EVs)Market Drivers:• ● Growing integration of automotive safety systemsMarket Opportunities:• ●Increasing adoption of electric vehicles• ●Emerging markets across the globeDominating Region:• North America, EuropeFastest-Growing Region:• Asia-PacificHave a query? Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-automotive-tire-pressure-monitoring-system-market?utm_source=Ganesh_EINnews&utm_id=Ganesh The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System market segments by Types: Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemDetailed analysis of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System market segments by Applications: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial VehiclesGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market:Chapter 01 – Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Executive SummaryChapter 02 – Market OverviewChapter 03 – Key Success FactorsChapter 04 – Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market – Pricing AnalysisChapter 05 – Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Background or HistoryChapter 06 — Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System MarketChapter 08 – Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Structure & worth AnalysisChapter 09 – Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Competitive Analysis & ChallengesChapter 10 – Assumptions and AcronymsChapter 11 – Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Research MethodologyThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Japan, Australia or Southeast Asia.

