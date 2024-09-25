Disaster Relief Logistics Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: FedEx, Deutsche Post AG, SEKO Logistics

Disaster Relief Logistics Market

Global Disaster Relief Logistics market is expected to grow from 10 Billion USD in 2023 to 20 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTF MI recently introduced Global Disaster Relief Logistics Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Air Charter Service Group Ltd. (United Kingdom), AP Moller Maersk AS (Denmark), Blue Water Shipping AS (Denmark), CSafe Global (United States), Deutsche Post AG (Germany), FedEx Corp. (United States), FreightCenter Inc. (United States), JAS Worldwide Inc. (United States), Kuehne Nagel Management AG (Switzerland), Lynden Inc. (United States), Next Exit Logistics (United States), Nippon Express Holdings Inc. (Japan), ODW Logistics (United States), SEKO Logistics (United States), SF Express Co. Ltd. (China), SGLT Holding I LP (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), XPO Inc. (United States). According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Disaster Relief Logistics market is expected to grow from 10 Billion USD in 2023 to 20 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2030. The market is segmented by Global Disaster Relief Logistics Market Breakdown by Type of Relief (Food and Water, Medical Supplies, Shelter and Housing, Clothing and Hygiene Kits, Others) by Mode of Transport (Air, Sea, Land) by End-User (Government Agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), International Organizations, Private Sector) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:The Disaster Relief Logistics market defines the comprehensive management of the flow and storage of goods, services and information, where the primary focus is the recovery from disasters. This market deals with the delivery of resources like food, water, medical necessaries, and shelter materials to the affected regions. Some of the features are quick response, flexibility in the supply chain, the use of GPS navigation, facial recognition, and data processing in real-time mode. The market also involves the cooperation of several actors including governments, NGOs and other players in the private sector to ensure that aid is delivered on time and effectively in the disaster affected areas.Market Trends:• Trends include AI for resource optimization, IoT for real-time tracking, and drones for remote deliveries.• Blockchain, mobile apps, and GIS improve logistics coordination and effectiveness in disaster response operations.Market Drivers:• Climate change intensifies disasters, emphasizing efficient logistics for effective disaster response supply chains.• AI, IoT, globalization, and public-private investments enhance disaster relief logistics efficiency and importance.Market Opportunities:• Public-private partnerships and investments in resilient infrastructure offer growth prospects in disaster relief logistics.• Specialized training, increased humanitarian aid funding, and sustainable logistics solutions expand market potential.Dominating Region:North America, EuropeFastest-Growing Region:Asia-PacificHave a query? The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Disaster Relief Logistics market segments by Types: Food and Water, Medical Supplies, Shelter and Housing, Clothing and Hygiene Kits, OthersDetailed analysis of Disaster Relief Logistics market segments by Applications: Government Agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), International Organizations, Private SectorGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia). Disaster Relief Logistics Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

