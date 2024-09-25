Floren Herrera '13 receives Alexander R. Nininger Award for Valor at Arms

MAJ FLOREN P. HERRERA ’13 SELECTED FOR 2024 NININGER AWARD

WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Point Association of Graduates is pleased to announce that Maj. Floren Herrera, Class of 2013, has been selected to receive the 2024 Alexander R. Nininger Award for Valor at Arms, which will be presented at West Point, New York on October 10, 2024.Then-1st Lt. Herrera displayed remarkable bravery from June 12 to October 16, 2017, as the executive officer of 2nd Scout Ranger Company, 1st Scout Ranger Battalion, Philippine Army, and leadership during the Battle of Marawi against 1,000 foreign militants and local terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State. Herrera daringly maneuvered his platoon around a 50-meter open area and tactically seized a building, paving the way for a successful ambush against unsuspecting enemy forces. His actions resulted in a significant number of enemy casualties and saved the lives of troops who were in the enemy’s kill zone. Furthermore, during the clearing of several buildings occupied by enemy snipers, Herrera displayed exceptional bravery and tactical expertise by maneuvering his platoon through unexpected avenues of approach and catching the enemy by surprise. Herrera was also instrumental in the neutralization of two key terrorist leaders when he spearheaded the assault in the buildings adjacent to their occupied structure. All these achievements are a testament to Herrera’s courage, tactical expertise, and dedication to the safety of his troops.For his actions, Maj. Herrera was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Star, the Philippines’ second highest award for heroism (equivalent to the Distinguished Service Cross), on February 20, 2020. He has served with distinction in keeping with the finest traditions of Filipino soldiery. Herrera was also awarded three Gold Cross Medals, the Philippines’ third highest award for heroism (equivalent to the Silver Star Medal): the first for leading his platoon in an intense and close encounter against a numerically superior enemy of Abu Sayyaf Group members on December 30, 2015; the second for leading a mission to engage and defeat a group of 150 foreign and local terrorists in Barangay Gacap, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur, from April 22-24, 2017; and the third for leading a team to rescue hostages held by foreign and local terrorists on October 19, 2017. And on September 8, 2017, Herrera was awarded the Wounded Personnel Medal (equivalent to a U.S. Purple Heart) for wounds sustained as a member of First Scout Ranger Regiment, SOCOM, Philippine Army during an encounter against Maute Terrorist Group in Marawi City.Maj. Floren Herrera has had several assignments and positions in different units and offices within the Philippines Military Academy (PMA) and the Philippine Army, including Scout Ranger platoon leader, Scout Ranger executive officer, Scout Ranger company commander, assistant company tactical officer, chief public relations officer, administrative and operations officer, battalion S-3 and S-7, readiness officer, curriculum and faculty development officer, chief of training department, and other administrative positions. Herrera served in the same Scout Ranger Regiment as 2nd Lt. Alexander R. Nininger ’41. This Scout Ranger regiment is known for its elite and specialized training and is an elite unit of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, specializing in reconnaissance and unconventional warfare. Serving in this regiment requires a high level of physical fitness, endurance, and mental fortitude.Maj. Herrera’s heroism and valor are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect worthy recognition upon him, the United States Military Academy and the Philippine Army.About the Nininger Award for Valor at ArmsThe West Point Association of Graduates Nininger Award is presented annually to a graduate who is an exemplar of heroic action in battle. The Nininger Award is named in honor of Lieutenant Alexander R. “Sandy” Nininger Jr. ’41, the first recipient of the Medal of Honor in World War II. On January 12, 1942, Nininger voluntarily attached himself to another company in his Philippine Scouts regiment that was under heavy attack by Japanese forces near Abucay, Bataan. Wounded several times, he continued to advance in a counterattack and destroy enemy positions until he was killed. The Alexander R. Nininger Award is funded by a generous endowment from E. Doug Kenna ’45 and his wife, Jean.About the West Point Association of GraduatesWPAOG is among America’s oldest educational alumni associations. Founded in 1869, WPAOG is a non-profit corporation whose Mission is to Serve West Point and the Long Gray Line, and Vision is to be the most highly connected alumni body in the world by serving and supporting more than 56,000 living West Point graduates. Its philanthropic pursuits maintain a Margin of Excellence for cadets attending the United States Military Academy. For more information see www.WestPointAOG.org About West PointThe U.S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, service academy located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering and continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country. 