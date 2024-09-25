Villanueva: Manifestation - 46th Founding Anniversary of JIL

PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

Senator Joel Villanueva | 25 September 2024 Esteemed colleagues, please allow me to express our deepest gratitude to all the members of this august chamber, especially our Senate President Chiz Escudero and all the sponsors of Senate Resolution Nos. 1185 and 1194, Senators Nancy Binay, JV Ejercito, Win Gatchalian, Loren Legarda, Migz Zubiri, Pia Cayetano, Grace Poe, Bato Dela Rosa, Bong Revilla, Bong Go, Robinhood Padilla, Imee Marcos, Jinggoy Estrada, Alan Peter Cayetano, and Francis Tolentino. Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa buong Senado, sapagkat sa loob ng maraming taong paglalakbay ng JIL Church Worldwide, hindi lang po naging saksi kundi katuwang din ng ating simbahan ang institusyong ito. Maraming pagkakataon po na nakasama ng JIL ang Senado sa iba't ibang mga aktibidad maging sa mga international chapters natin sa US, Europe, Oceania, at Asia. Higit sa lahat, at napakalaking biyaya po para sa buong JIL Church Worldwide na sa pag-ukit ng mga panukalang batas na nakakaapekto sa buhay ng bawat Pilipino, napapakinggan ang saloobin at posisyon ng ating simbahan. True change in our nation starts with God, guided by Biblical principles and the character of Christ. As our founder and Spiritual Director, Bro. Eddie Villanueva, often reminds us, "Moral leadership is the key to good governance, and good governance leads to prosperity for everyone." This belief is at the heart of our mission: "DIYOS AT BAYAN!" -- God and the Nation! On behalf of everyone in the JIL Church Worldwide, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you dear colleagues. Today is a special chapter in our "JIL Love Story." The JIL Executive Management Board and some of our Pastors are present here today to witness this historic moment and to give thanks for the incredible gifts we have received. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:15, "Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!" God bless us all.

