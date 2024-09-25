Dela Rosa: Co-Sponsorship Speech Senate Bill No. 2838 Magna Carta of Barangay Barangay Health Workers

PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate Bill No. 2838

MAGNA CARTA OF BARANGAY HEALTH WORKERS

September 25, 2024 Mr. President and distinguished colleagues, as one of the authors of this measure, I join our colleagues to co-sponsor and express my strong support for Senate Bill No. 2838 under Committee Report No. 332, entitled An Act Providing for the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs). "Volunteering is an act of heroism on a grand scale. And it matters profoundly. It does more than help people beat the odds; it changes the odds." U.S. President William J. Clinton. Mr. President, with the long definition of the term "barangay health worker" under Republic Act No. 7883 or the "Barangay Health Workers' Benefits and Incentives Act of 1995", the phrase "voluntarily renders primary health care services in the community" is the backbone of their purpose. They are our volunteers with inequitable honoraria or allowances and conditional tenure depending on the whims of local politicians. And yet, precisely as volunteers, they changed and keep on changing the odds of our people when it comes to health. Ang ating mga BHW po ang nagsisilbing frontliners and foot soldiers sa paghahatid ng basic health services sa ating mga komunidad. Sila po ang nagbabahay-bahay para makapagbigay ng vaccines, vitamins, at makapagturo ng mga edukasyong pangkalusugan. Noon pong kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic, sila ang nagsilbing contact tracers. Sa kanilang galing sa pagkilala sa kanilang komunidad, noon naman pong may nangahas na magsimula ng people's initiative, nagamit din ang ilan sa kanila sa pagkalap ng mga pirma. They are often used and abused by local officials, involving them in political endeavors and undertakings. Kaya naman, Mr. President, nararapat lamang po na bigyang-proteksyon natin ang ating BHWs. Lalo pa mula sa mga magnanais na gawin silang mga kasangkapan sa mga gawain na walang kinalaman sa serbisyong pangkalusugan. Ngunit maliban dito, ang gusto natin ay mapagkalooban sila ng mga benepisyo na nararapat at makatarungan para sa kanila. Bagamat boluntaryo ang pagiging BHW, naniniwala tayo na isa itong dakilang bokasyon na nangangailangan ng matinding dedikasyon. With the proposed Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, we ensure the welfare and well-being of our volunteer BHWs. They will no longer be dependent on patronage politics and they will be able to continue their services without fear of unjust removal. The institutionalization of benefits of BHWs under this legislative measure is our small way of giving thanks to our volunteers who chose to embark on an almost thankless life mission. We can never replace the time that was taken away from them in the performance of their volunteer work but we can recognize and acknowledge their dedication and commitment to service. This bill is a monument in honor of our BHWs--we always think of them and thank them. Mr. President, let us help our BHWs in finding themselves fulfilled in their service to others by passing this landmark legislation. Let us deliver to our volunteer Barangay Health Workers the protection and necessary incentives they need, so they may continue to change the odds of our health in our favor. Thank you, Mr. President.

