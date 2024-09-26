Global Ice Cream Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Ice Cream Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ice cream market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40.27 billion in 2023 to $42.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to brand loyalty, seasonal demand, marketing and advertising, packaging innovations, health and wellness trends, expansion of distribution channels.

The ice cream market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $54.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to plant-based and alternative ingredient, health-conscious choices, premiumization, personalization trends, sustainability practices, innovative textures and formats.

Increasing consumer expenditure on fast food is expected to propel the growth of the ice cream market going forward. Consumer expenditure on fast food is the total amount of money spent by individuals and families on fast food items. Fast food and ice cream are both considered indulgent and handy meal alternatives that cater to similar customer tastes. Fast food restaurants frequently provide ice cream as a dessert option, making it easy for customers to include it in their purchases. Additionally, the growing café culture among millennials has boosted consumer spending on fast food.

Key players in the market include Nestle S.A., Unilever Group PLC, General Mills Inc., Blue Bell Creameries LP, Cold Stone Creamery Inc., American Dairy Queen Corporation, Danone S.A., Lotte Confectionery Co.Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Turkey Hill Dairy LP, Wells Enterprises Inc., NadaMoo! R&D Room LLC, Mars Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Froneri International Limited, Tilamook CCA, Amul, Amy's Ice Creams, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods AMBA, Chapman's, Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., Giffords Dairy Inc., Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Adirondack Creamery Inc., Yasso Inc., Graeter's Ice Cream, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Humphry Slocombe, Coolhaus, Ben & Jerry's Homemade Holdings Inc., Häagen-Dazs, Baskins Robbins.

Major companies operating in the ice cream market are focused on introducing sustainable products, such as ice creams with 50% recycled plastic lids, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A 50% recycled plastic lid for ice cream refers to a type of lid made from recycled plastic material that is used to cover ice cream containers or cups.

1) By Type: Impulse Ice Cream, Take-home Ice Cream, Artisanal Ice Cream

2) By Flavor: Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit, Other Flavors

3) By Packaging: Cup, Cone, Stick, Brick, Tub, Other Packaging

4) By Category: Dairy, Non-dairy

5) By Distribution Channels: Hypermarket Or Supermarket, Ice cream Parlor, Online Retailer, Other Distribution Channels

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ice cream is a frozen delicacy made from milk, cream, sugar, and occasionally additional components. It usually combines stabilizers, such as gluten, which aids in the consistency of the mixture, in addition to sugar or sugar substitutes, which are typically added to give the sweet flavor.

The Ice Cream Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ice cream market size, ice cream market drivers and trends and ice cream market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

