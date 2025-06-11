Global Ethereum Market Forecast To Reach $93.33 Billion By 2029 With 16.7% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ethereum Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ethereum global market report 2025 unfolds insights into the exponential growth of the Ethereum market, expected to surge from $43.10 billion in 2024 to $50.38 billion in 2025. It is fueled by the growing adoption of smart contracts and decentralized applications, the rising demand for transparency, an increased emphasis on data privacy, and the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Ethereum Market Going Forward?

According to the report, the Ethereum market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth over the next few years, projecting an increase to $93.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.7%. This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, growing interest in blockchain applications, cross-chain interoperability developments, and regulatory clarity on ETH as a commodity.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23688&type=smp

What's Driving The Ethereum Market Growth?

A key propellant for this thriving market is the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions, which host services, applications, or computing resources on remote servers accessible via the internet rather than a local computer or infrastructure, enhance scalability. Businesses can easily adjust resources based on demand without significant upfront investments in infrastructure. Ethereum improves these solutions by enabling decentralized computing, smart contracts, and secure data storage, cutting reliance on centralized servers while boosting transparency and security. In fact, as reported by Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, 42.5% of EU enterprises purchased cloud computing services in 2023, a 4.2 percent increase from 2021.

Who Are The Key Players Contributing To This Ethereum Market 'S Expansion?

Renowned companies like Microsoft Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., and UBS Group AG lead the Ethereum market. Other significant players comprise Mastercard Incorporated, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Infosys Limited, Credit Suisse Group AG, Cisco Systems Inc., and Fidelity Investments. The list also includes stalwarts like Samsung SDS Co. Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corporation, CME Group Inc., Coinbase Global Inc., The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, Sberbank of Russia, BlockApps Inc., ConsenSys Inc., IC3 Inc., and Nuco Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethereum-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In This Ethereum Market?

Companies operating in the ethereum market angle for innovative solutions like tokenized funds on the Ethereum network to enhance asset liquidity, increase transparency and facilitate access to traditional financial products. The USD institutional digital liquidity fund by BlackRock, Inc., launched in March 2024, stands as a prime example. The fund known as BUIDL is developed in partnership with Securitize for tokenization and BNY Mellon for custody, demonstrating BlackRock’s strategic move into digital assets.

How Is The Ethereum Market Segmented?

The Ethereum market is segmented based on components Software, Hardware, Services, Deployment Mode On-Premises, Cloud, Enterprise Size Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, and End-User Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Media And Entertainment, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other End-Users.

Subsegments include Software Ethereum Wallets, Smart Contract Development Tools, Decentralized Applications DApps, Blockchain Explorers, Hardware Mining Equipment, Staking Infrastructure, Hardware Wallets, Server Infrastructure, and Services Staking-As-A-Service, Ethereum Consulting Services, Smart Contract Auditing, Node Management And Hosting Services.

Where Is The Ethereum Market's Dominant Region?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the Ethereum market. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blockchain Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-technologies-global-market-report

Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-services-global-market-report

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-ai-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.