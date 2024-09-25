Nubay – A New Benchmark in Beachfront Luxury Living in Manilva

Nubay – The best new luxury beachfront apartments in Manilva

Enova Estates proudly introduces Nubay, a new luxury beachfront development that promises to redefine high-end living on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

MANILVA, MALAGA, SPAIN, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enova Estates proudly introduces Nubay, a new luxury beachfront development that promises to redefine high-end living on Spain’s Costa del Sol. In an exclusive interview, Björn Ingbrant, CEO of Enova Estates, shared his vision behind this highly anticipated project.

Located in the picturesque town of Manilva, Nubay offers a unique combination of beachfront living, modern design, and resort-style amenities. The development comprises spacious 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, exclusive penthouses, and five luxurious villas, all with breathtaking sea views. "Nubay is designed for people seeking a premium lifestyle, blending comfort, luxury, and sustainability in one of the most beautiful parts of Costa del Sol, in Spain" Ingbrant explained.

A Lifestyle Investment

Nubay’s properties are tailored for those who value modern, open-plan living spaces with ample natural light and expansive terraces. Each residence offers state-of-the-art finishes, including porcelain floors, fitted wardrobes, fully equipped kitchens, and personalisation options for interior design. "The majority of our buyers are looking for beachfront properties with panoramic views and walking distance to local amenities," Ingbrant said. "Manilva, with its pristine coastline and growing popularity, provides the perfect setting for this."

With prices starting from €610,000 for a 2-bedroom apartment, Nubay represents a strong investment opportunity. The demand for beachfront properties is increasing, and the development’s proximity to Puerto de la Duquesa and Estepona enhances its appeal. As Ingbrant noted, "Manilva is one of the last areas on the Costa del Sol with available beachfront plots, making Nubay a rare and valuable opportunity for both homebuyers and investors."

Resort-Style Living

Residents of Nubay will have access to a wide range of world-class amenities. These include a fully equipped gym with sea views, a luxurious spa with a sauna and Turkish bath, and a saline infinity pool. Families will also benefit from a children’s pool and play area, while professionals can take advantage of a modern coworking space within the complex. Additionally, residents enjoy discounted memberships at nearby golf courses and beach clubs.

"Nubay offers much more than just a home—it’s a lifestyle," Ingbrant emphasized. "the vision is to create a community where people can relax, connect, and enjoy the very best of Mediterranean living."

For more information about Nubay and available units, please visit Enova Estates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.