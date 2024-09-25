Embrace Leadership and Resilience with Les Brown, Dr Manuel A. Howard & Other Experts’ New Book: "Rise Above"

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces collaboration with Dr Manuel Howard and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom." Set for release at the end of summer, this groundbreaking book is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives.“Rise Above” is not your typical self-help book. It's a deeply practical resource designed to help readers move through challenges with the shared wisdom Les Brown and Manuel Howard have gained over decades of experience. Combining stories of personal triumph, insights from the world’s top thinkers, and lessons learned from their own life journeys, Les, Manuel, and the other co-authors share clear steps to improve your mindset and fortify your determination to reach new heights.The book is brimming with techniques that readers can start applying to their lives right away, leading to personal breakthroughs and lasting success.Having authored previous bestsellers like "Live Your Dreams" and "It’s Not Over Until You Win," Les Brown has spent years inspiring millions across the globe to tap into their potential and persevere through even the most difficult situations. His ability to motivate others has earned him the title of one of the most influential personal development leaders in the world.Les Brown’s own story serves as proof that anyone can rise above adversity. From humble beginnings to becoming one of the most sought-after speakers, his message resonates deeply with individuals from all walks of life. With this latest book, Brown and Manuel are committed to helping others find their own strength, remain hopeful, and live lives of purpose.In "Rise Above," readers will discover powerful insights, coupled with relatable real-life stories, to help them navigate setbacks in their personal and professional lives. Les Brown collaborates with some of his most devoted followers like Manuel Howard to craft a work that speaks directly to the challenges people are facing today, making the book an essential resource for anyone seeking to overcome adversity.Releasing soon, "Rise Above" is poised to be a game changer, providing the tools readers need to move forward in life, no matter what obstacles they face.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayJerry GibsonBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsDiana LeslieAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Manuel Howard, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown Official X: @LesBrown77 Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today About Les BrownLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.As a young child in foster care, who was born to a mother just 15 years old, Rev. Dr. Manuel A. Howard’s life could have taken many directions. God has scripted plans for Rev. Dr. Howard. It is to serve and reach as many people as he is able to. His focus is to assist each person to learn, grow, and find their direction. He does this not only as Pastor of Saint John AME Church in Rosemont, PA, but through community work or even a single conversation with someone who is in need. Rev. Dr. Howard is a native of Radnor where he attended High School and eventually Seminary school in the Philadelphia area.He is an effective and dynamic communicator of God’s word, who makes you feel as though his message is just for you, even though he may be speaking to many.In addition to his Pastoral work, Dr. Howard is a transformational community leader, leadership consultant, and nationally recognized speaker. He is author of “Transforming Male Leaders in the Twenty-First Century,” an enthralling masterpiece grounded in one’s ability to help followers find their calling in life. Dr. Howard has facilitated leadership and life skills trainings on behalf of Senator Arlen Specter’s office (mentoring program), Dream Leadership Academy (Radnor High School), Department of Human Services of Philadelphia (Life Skills Program), Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Chester County Youth Services, Lancaster Youth Detention Center, Episcopal Community Services (Southern California), Upward Bound Program (Montgomery County), The Children’s Institute (Pittsburgh, PA) and The Pennsylvania Child Welfare Training Program. Dr. Howard is a former member of the Pennsylvania Statewide Adoption board of Advisors. He is a scholar of Transformational Leadership where his main objective is to raise leaders.“My purpose is to empower everyone I meet by encouraging them to be great and live a life on purpose.”Dr. Howard’s lectures, training programs and presentations are packed with useful, practical and ready-to-use information to help navigate life. Attendees leave with new energy and purpose. “Every day is an honor and privilege to build lives, mold future leaders and to serve church, community and God.” Dr. Howard is a devoted husband and father who shares his life with his beautiful family of five: Vanessa, Marcus, Zion, and Matthew.

