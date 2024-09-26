Gushcloud Philippines talents (from left): JinHo Bae, Angelgrace America, Klea Pineda, Katrice Kierulf, Apple David, Kelly Cruz, and Pattie Paraiso Gushcloud Philippines Head of Talent Migs Felizardo (leftmost) with teen sensation and Gushcloud celebrity partner Niana Guerrero (third), singer Sam Shoaf (fifth), singer Jeffrey Hidalgo (sixth), and actress Lovi Poe (rightmost) Gushcloud Philippines General Manager Ryan Marquez shares company updates and milestones Gushcloud International Head of Global IP and Content Darlene Malimas shares the company’s exciting lineup of original content that includes TV shows, movies, and documentaries Networking

Gushcloud Philippines reintroduces new business model, bigger talent and content portfolios

We have revamped our business model and signed more talents to show that we’re committed to our vision of creating tomorrow’s positive influence” — Ryan Marquez, General Manager of Gushcloud Philippines

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gushcloud Philippines announces its new business model and a bolder list of exclusive and non-exclusive talents, content and media that they own and co-produce.During their recently held Partner’s Appreciation Night, the local unit of Singapore-based Gushcloud International (a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI) revealed that it is now a global creator and IP management company, from just being a talent agency since it started operations in 2016.Not only does it scout talents and link them to brands, but it also grows them from the early stages of their career until they find their brand and niche in the ever demanding content creation industry.“We are proud to share the changes and growth that our organization went through in just under a year with the new leadership. We have revamped our business model and signed more talents to show that we’re committed to our vision of creating tomorrow’s positive influence. We thank our talents and partners from brands, agencies, and media for their continued support,” says Ryan Marquez, General Manager of Gushcloud Philippines.Additionally, Gushcloud also introduced its lineup of almost 50 local talents who are making waves on social media and mainstream channels.Their exclusive talents from diverse fields include: gaming community personality and aspiring actress Pattie Paraiso ; Korean singer/host/actor JinHo Bae ; beauty/lifestyle creators Jillian Raine Saberon and Angelgrace America; fitness/lifestyle creator Keona Lozada; sportscaster Apple David; model/online personality Katrice Kierulf; lifestyle creator Denise Heredia; online “Peanut Butter Queen” Kelly Cruz; Japanese “Green Flag Guy” Rio Mizu; resident island girl Alecks Flores; actor/model Will Devaughn; resident KPop fangirls Tasha Mae Urquiola and Kaye Andres; the “Bunny of BGC” Vanessa Lavadia; and host/singer-songwriter Hannah Maxine Cruz.Marquez also pointed out that Gushcloud’s vast connection with traditional management companies in the country enable them to link brands with practically any celebrity of their choice, via the agency’s brokerage service expertise.The agency counts non-exclusive talents that include actress/host Camille Prats-Yambao; lifestyle creator Kevin Ty; comedian/in-demand wedding host Eri Neeman; and beauty queen Emmanuelle Vera.On top of talent bookings and management business, Gushcloud Philippines is also an active owner, co-developer, and producer of exciting IPs (intellectual properties) and multimedia content. As shared by Darlene Malimas, Gushcloud’s Head of Global IP and Content, Gushcloud Philippines will sign as part of the producing team for the movie “Lihim Na Luha” (“Secret Cries”) featuring Jericho Rosales. Currently in development, it is one of the movie projects accepted at QCinema Project Market which connects filmmakers with international partners and offers grants and prizes.On social media, Gushcloud Philippines is currently boosting content production for its own IPs such as Best of Manila (an events and pop culture directory in the Metro) and MomCenter (online group and community for mothers and parents).In just under a year with its new leadership, the 10-strong Philippine office has achieved a 243% increase in revenue from January to June 2024 compared to the same period last year. It is now one of Gushcloud’s fastest-growing Southeast Asian markets.For more information, visit gushcloud.com, facebook.com/BestofManilaPH, @bestofmanila on Instagram, facebook.com/momcenter.ph, or @momcenter.ph on Instagram.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.