Global Primary Magnesium Market Set to Surpass US$ 8,028.0 Million by 2032, Driven by 5.9% CAGR | Astute Analytica
Primary Magnesium Market was valued at US$ 4,792.3 million in 2023CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with market valuation expected to rise from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟕𝟗𝟐.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟎𝟐𝟖.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, registering a steady 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟗% throughout the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth is driven by increasing demand from the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries, alongside growing awareness of magnesium’s lightweight and high-strength properties.
Magnesium's unique combination of low density and high strength has led to its growing use in various applications, particularly in industries seeking lightweight materials to improve energy efficiency. The automotive sector has increasingly incorporated magnesium alloys in vehicle components to reduce overall weight and improve fuel efficiency, while the aerospace industry is adopting magnesium for its strength-to-weight ratio in structural components.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
The global primary magnesium market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily propelled by the automotive industry's shift towards magnesium for vehicle manufacturing. This change is driven by the pursuit of lighter vehicles to meet stringent emission standards. Magnesium, renowned for its strength-to-weight ratio, is becoming increasingly favored over traditional materials like steel and aluminum. Magnesium's incorporation into automotive parts, such as steering wheels, gearboxes, and seat frames, is a testament to its growing popularity. Large automotive companies are actively substituting steel and aluminum with magnesium for weight reduction. This trend is particularly pronounced in regions like the Asia Pacific, where developing countries emphasize lightweight materials to enhance performance and fuel efficiency in both the automotive and aerospace sectors.
The aerospace industry's demand in the primary magnesium market, owing to its lightweight and strong properties, further bolsters the metal's market position. The sector relies on magnesium for creating fuel-efficient and lighter aircraft components, showcasing magnesium's broad applicability across diverse market segments. This increasing reliance on magnesium in major industries underscores its critical role in driving market growth, reflecting a significant shift towards more efficient, sustainable manufacturing practices.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• China Magnesium Corporation Limited
• Dead Sea Works
• Dongguan Eontec Co" Ltd
• Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co., Ltd.
• Qinghai Saltlake Magnesium Industry Co. Ltd
• Shanxi Yinguang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd
• Tateho Chemical
• US Magnesium
• Western Magnesium Corp
• Yingkou Magnesite Chemical Ind (Group) Co., Ltd
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Cryptocrystalline
• Macrocrystalline
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬
• Pidgeon Process
• Electrolytic Reduction
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞
• 99.9
• 99.95
• 99.98
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Aluminum Alloying
• Die Casting
• Nodular Iron
• Chemical Uses
• Desulfurization of Steel
• Metal Reduction
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Consumer Electronics
• Aerospace & Defense
• Construction
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
