Liquid Chromatography Instruments Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.18 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

Liquid Chromatography Instruments Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid chromatography instruments market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.19 billion in 2023 to $5.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, increased focus on food safety testing, growing applications in environmental monitoring, government investments in research infrastructure, globalization of the chemical industry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The liquid chromatography instruments market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased utilization in metabolomics studies, development of compact and portable instruments, regulatory compliance in pharmaceuticals, rising adoption in cannabis testing, focus on precision medicine and personalized therapeutics.

Growth Driver Of The Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market

An increase in life science and biotechnological industries is expected to propel the growth of the liquid chromatography instruments market going forward. In the life science and biotechnological industries, liquid chromatography is commonly employed, in which biochemists use it to purify peptides and proteins, while molecular biologists use it to isolate nucleic acids, oligonucleotides, and plasmids. For example, reverse-phase HPLC is utilized for the majority of biological samples, whereas, a polar mobile phase and a polar stationary phase are used in reverse-phase HPLC.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Japan Spectroscopic Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, AB SCIEX, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Phenomenex Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Gilson Incorporated, Yamamura Chemical Research Institute Co. Ltd., Trajan Scientific and Medical Pty Ltd., Restek Corporation, Showa Denko K.K., SIELC Technologies Inc., Orochem Technologies Inc., Tosoh Corporation, GL Sciences Inc., KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, Sepax Technologies Inc., Daicel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Agela Technologies Inc., Advanced Materials Technology Inc., Chrom Tech Inc., EMD Millipore Corporation, Hichrom Limited, Imtakt Corporation, Kinesis Ltd., MAC-MOD Analytical Inc., Regis Technologies Inc., VWR International LLC, W.R. Grace & Co.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the liquid chromatography instruments market are developing innovative products such as intelligent high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. An intelligent high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system refers to an advanced chromatographic instrumentation setup equipped with smart technologies and features that enhance automation, precision, and efficiency in the analytical process.

How Is The Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Segmented?

1) By Type: High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC), Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC), Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography (FPLC)

2) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Environmental Testing, Food And Beverage Analysis, Forensic Tests, Life Sciences

3) By End-User: Academics And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Agriculture Industry, Other End-User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Definition

Liquid chromatography instruments refer to mechanical tools or implements that are used to carry out liquid chromatography, a technique for separating a sample into its constituent parts. This separation happens as a result of the sample's interactions with the mobile and stationary phases.

