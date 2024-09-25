New Mount Barker Hospital images unveiled

Release date: 25/09/24

Light and therapeutic patient spaces, new clinical services, contemporary operating theatres and gardens for patient wellbeing are set to be key features of the new Mount Barker Hospital.

New images of the $320.8 million development released today show how the hospital will incorporate the natural beauty of the Adelaide Hills into its modern design, creating a calm and restful environment for patients.

The new hospital will triple the capacity of the existing Mount Barker District Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital to cater for the rapidly growing population of the Adelaide Hills and surrounding community.

The hospital will expand from 34 beds to 102, supporting the new, more spacious emergency department - which in June 2023 increased from five bays to 17.

The majority of the new spaces are spacious single rooms, with private ensuites and space for supporting patients’ loved ones. These will complement new specialist maternity, paediatric, rehabilitation, medical, surgical and palliative care beds.

Further services include new operating theatres, expanded chemotherapy and a new 12-bed mental health unit.

This expansion will support the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network to deliver high-quality care for the local community closer to home, helping reduce the demand on major metropolitan hospitals.

South Australian construction company Built has been appointed as the builder and site preparation works for the hospital are expected to begin this year, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Artist impressions of the new Mount Barker Hospital can be viewed here.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Adelaide Hills and Mount Barker is one of South Australia's fastest growing regions, with the population expected to increase by more than 25 per cent in the next decade.

It’s expected that by 2036, more than 100,000 South Australians will call this region home.

A bigger and better Mount Barker Hospital is exactly what the local community needs and we are getting on with the job of delivering this important election commitment.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

The new hospital is so important for the residents of Mount Barker and surrounding districts.

I have strongly lobbied for improved healthcare and facilities for my growing community and I am pleased the Government is delivering.

Attributable to Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer, Bronwyn Masters

The new Mount Barker Hospital is critical to supporting the region’s population growth and ensuring that local residents have access to high quality health services close to home.

We are delighted to share with the Mount Barker and Hills residents the latest designs for the new hospital, which will be absolutely incredible for the community.

We look forward to working alongside our contractors and key stakeholders to deliver the hospital.