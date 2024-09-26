Global Label Printing Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Label Printing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The label printing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $46.14 billion in 2023 to $49.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in packaging industry, brand recognition and marketing, regulatory compliance, consumer preferences and information, product differentiation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Label Printing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The label printing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $64.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to e-commerce growth, sustainability initiatives, personalized packaging, globalization of brands, technological integration.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Label Printing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Label Printing Market

The growth in e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the label printing market going forward. E-commerce refers to buying and selling goods or services over the Internet through electronic means, such as websites, mobile apps, or online marketplaces. The growth in e-commerce has resulted from increasing internet and mobile device usage, improvements in website design and user experience, greater availability of online payment options, and the convenience of being able to shop or conduct transactions from anywhere at any time. Label printing helps growth in e-commerce by providing product labeling, shipping, and handling labels, inventory management, and order tracking and fulfillment.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Label Printing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Dunmore Ltd., H B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Fuji Seal International Inc., Cenveo Worldwide Limited, Brady Worldwide Inc., R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, WestRock Company, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Mondi PLC, Constantia Flexibles, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, DuPont de Nemours Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, Autajon Group, UPM Raflatac, Coveris Holdings S.A., Inland Label & Marketing Services LLC, WS Packaging Group Inc., Labelcraft Products Ltd., Resource Label Group LLC, Advanced Labels NW, Consolidated Label Co., Fort Dearborn Company, Hammer Packaging Corp., Label Art of California Inc., Label Concepts Inc., Label Crafters Inc., Label Graphics Manufacturing Inc., Label House Group Ltd., Label Impressions Inc., Label Makers Inc., Label Print America, Label Products Inc., Label Solutions Inc., Label Source, Label Technology Inc., Label Works, Label World Ltd., Label-Aid Systems Inc., AWT Company, MCC Label.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Label Printing Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the label printing market undergoing partnerships to drive revenues in the market. Partnerships often foster innovation by combining the expertise of different entities. This partnership allows users to easily print their labels and nutrition facts, integrating Avery's robust printing solutions with ReciPal's intuitive label generating software.

How Is The Global Label Printing Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Branding Labels, Weatherproof Labels, Equipment Asset Labels, Warning or Security Labels, Other Types

2) By Raw Materials: Plastic Or Polymer Labels, Metal Labels

3) By Nature: Permanent, Repositionable, Removable

4) By Mechanism: Pressure Sensitive Labeling, Glue Applied Labeling, Heat Transfer, Other Mechanisms

5) By End User Industry: Consumer Durables, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Label Printing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Label Printing Market Definition

Label printing refers to the process of producing labels with information, graphics and images on them that provide information such as product name, description, price, barcode, or other relevant data.

The main label printing types are branding labels, weatherproof labels, equipment asset labels, warning or security labels, and other labels. Branding labels refer to the labels or tags that are attached to a product or packaging to display the brand name or logo of the company. The various raw materials are plastic or polymer labels, and metal labels that are permanent, repositionable, and removable. The various mechanisms are pressure sensitive labeling, glue applied labeling, heat transfer, and others used in consumer durables, transportation and logistics, automotive, and other end use.

Label Printing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global label printing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Label Printing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on label printing market size, label printing market drivers and trends, label printing market major players and label printing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

