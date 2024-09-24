Solomon Islands-China 5th Anniversary Reception Held in Beijing

A reception was hosted in Beijing to commemorate the 5th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Solomon Islands and the Republic of China. The event was organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC).

Ambassador of the Solomon Islands to China, H.E. Barrett Salato, joined Mr. Chen Xin, Secretary General of CPAFFC, and H.E. KS Vincent Sivas, Ambassador of the Federated States of Micronesia to China, in delivering remarks at the celebration. The Federated States of Micronesia also celebrated its 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China during the event.

On September 21, 2019, the Solomon Islands and China signed a joint communiqué in Beijing, officially recognizing each other and establishing diplomatic relations in alignment with the interests and aspirations of both nations.

Ambassador Salato noted that over the past five years, relations between the Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic of China have flourished, expanding into various areas of cooperation. The two countries have signed multiple development frameworks and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), yielding tangible results in the Solomon Islands.

He expressed confidence that the comprehensive vision of the PRC in promoting social, economic, and infrastructural development is founded on mutual trust and respect. Ambassador Salato reaffirmed the Solomon Islands’ steadfast commitment to the One-China Principle and emphasized adherence to the core principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In his remarks, Mr. Chen Xin highlighted the long-standing friendly exchanges between China and Pacific Island nations. He emphasized that recent years have seen significant expansion in cooperation across various fields, enhancing the well-being of both peoples and contributing to regional peace, stability, and development.

Mr. Chen expressed China’s willingness to work collaboratively with Pacific Island countries to deepen friendly exchanges and practical cooperation, fostering new progress in China-Pacific relations.

Ambassador Salato reiterated the Solomon Islands’ commitment to elevating bilateral relations with China to new heights.

The reception was attended by Pacific Island ambassadors to China, friends of Pacific Island countries, and Solomon Islands students studying in China, who showcased their cultural heritage through traditional and contemporary dances during the celebration.

Solomon Islands Ambassador to China, H.E Barrett Salato (right), Mr. Shen Xin, Secretary General of CPAFFC, and KS Vincent Sivas (left), Ambassador of the Federated States of Micronesia to China, cutting the reception cake in Beijing.

Solomon Islands students studying in Beijing performing cultural dances at the reception.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE