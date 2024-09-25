Police call on road users to be careful when using the public roads

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) is again calling on all road users including pedestrians and vehicle drivers to take extra precautionary measures when using the public roads.

The call came after observing several traffic fatalities. Pedestrians, before crossing the road, you are to observe the oncoming vehicles when crossing both lanes.

Drivers are strongly warned to reduce their speed limits not less than 50 metres when approaching zebra crossing.

The vehicle owners are strongly warned to ensure the condition of your vehicle is roadworthy, vehicle license and drivers driving license must be valid, no more no less.

Drivers are reminded again not to drive when drinking alcohol. Drivers are strongly warned to avoid conversations that will distract your attention or concentration when driving. A good example of distraction could be answering the phone and arguing while driving.

Vehicle owners are strongly reminded not to use faked vehicle licenses including other inappropriate documents. This is a breach of Traffic Act and you can be liable for prosecutions.

//End//