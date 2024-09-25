Prime Minister Manele briefed on CEMA Progress

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele is encouraged by the ongoing progress of the Commodities Export Marketing Authority (CEMA) trading as Solomon Commodities for boosting the country’s copra and cocoa exports.

Manele was briefed by the Cabinet Sub-Committee on CEMA’s ongoing activities under the CEMA Recapitalization and Revitalization Strategy 2021-2027. The Committee also provided updates on other flagship projects under its mandate.

The Committee outlined key activities, challenges, and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the commodity value chain in the Solomon Islands.

This included insights into steps taken to improve export capabilities and foster sustainable growth for local farmers, contributing to both the rural and national economies.

Some of the highlights include:

Progress on copra and cocoa exports to international markets, including shipments to Barry Callebaut and Holland Commodities International.

Ongoing consultations regarding the establishment of refineries in Noro and Russell Islands, supported by the PRC macro projects. ‘

Efforts to finalize land agreements, such as the transfer of the Noro land title, and coordination with provincial governments on further agricultural developments.

Challenges related to funding, market exposure, and infrastructure, along with actions taken to address these constraints.

CEMA remains committed to its mission of revitalizing the nation’s agricultural sector, enhancing the visibility and market reach of commodities including coconut and cocoa, and exploring other products listed under Schedule 1 of the CEMA Act.

The organization continues to work closely with government stakeholders and international partners to secure the necessary funding and support for the successful implementation of these projects.

Director of the CEMA Sub-Committee Simon Chottu in discussion with PM Manele

