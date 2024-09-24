MFAET Minister, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka leads Solomon Islands delegation at 79th UNGA opening in New York.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka, led the Solomon Islands delegation at the opening of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, which commenced with the Summit of the Future on September 22.

Foreign Minister, Hon. Agovaka and Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination, Hon. Rexon Ramofafia joined world leaders from UN Members states for adoption of the Pact of the Future.

The Pact of the Future presents an action oriented and ambitious guide to turbocharge action on implementation of the SDG goals and offer pathways to reinvigorate the UN system to be responsive to current realities.

The Summit of the Future is a key focus at this year’s High-Level week, building on previous efforts in previous Sessions, to corral the global community to keep with the commitment to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

The Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination delivered a statement on behalf of Solomon Islands in an interactive dialogue that focused on Transforming Global Governance and Turbocharging the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs & External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka with his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Colombia, Hon Luis Urrutia, signed a Joint Communique to establish formal diplomatic ties between Solomon Islands and Colombia this afternoon in New York.

Both Ministers acknowledged formalizing of diplomatic relations will open opportunities for south-south cooperation between Solomon Islands and Colombia. This includes, exploring cooperation in areas such agricultural innovation, climate change and disaster risk management, tourism and people to people interaction through sports, in particular football.

Discussions also touched on COP16 on the Convention on Biodiversity, and shared priorities for the COP16 which will be held in Cali, Colombia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka and his counterpart from Colombia, Hon Luis Urrutia after their signing of a joint communique.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE